China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era to keep advancing at high level

BEIJING, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily:During his three-day visit to Russia starting on March 20, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin had sincere, friendly and fruitful talks on the bilateral ties and major regional and international issues of mutual interest, and reached new, important common understandings in many fields.

In March 2013, Xi chose Russia for his first trip abroad as Chinese president. Ten years later, Xi again picked Russia for his first overseas visit following his re-election.The visit is a trip of friendship, cooperation and peace.

On the streets of Moscow, it's easy to see Chinese signs in public places, merchants speaking Chinese to greet customers, as well as Chinese brand vehicles. These Chinese elements are a vivid epitome and witness of the continuously upgrading China-Russia ties.

"Old friend" is a term for more and more Russians to address China. Messages and articles about Xi's visit to Russia are seen on many Russian newspapers and magazines.

Head-of-state interaction is the compass and anchor of China-Russia relations. Under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state of the two countries, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era has maintained strong momentum for development. The two countries' political mutual trust, strategic coordination and pragmatic cooperation have reached new heights. They have set a good example of good-neighborly friendship and win-win cooperation between major countries and neighboring countries.

Today, our world, our times and history are changing. China and Russia have worked together to fulfill their responsibilities as major countries and played a leading role in bringing stability to a world of change and disorder. They have always maintained strategic focus, remained committed to promoting a multi-polar world, championed and practiced true multilateralism and played a constructive role in promoting world peace and global development.

The two countries have delivered remarkable performance in pragmatic cooperation. In the first two months of this year, bilateral trade between China and Russia increased 25.9 percent year on year to nearly $33.69 billion. China and Russia have continuously synergized the Belt and Road Initiative with the Eurasian Economic Union, witnessed progress in cooperation in both traditional and emerging fields.

Besides, the two countries are also seeing closer sub-national cooperation, frequent people-to-people and cultural exchanges, as well as the development of the Years of Sports Exchange. The social foundation for China-Russia friendship has been further strengthened.

Both China and Russia are at a key stage of development and vitalization. The cooperation between the two countries enjoys huge potential and promising prospects.

It is believed that the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era between China and Russia will keep advancing at a high level, better benefit the two countries and the world at large.

