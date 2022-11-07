China National Silk Museum's 5th Chinese Costume Festival Connects with Han Clothing Outing Festival in Paris

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Chinese Costume Festival, or Hanfu Festival (the "Festival"), has officially opened with the theme of "Style of Han and Jin Dynasties" on November 5 in Hangzhou, China.

Family photo of Han Clothing Outing Festival in Paris

Hosted by China National Silk Museum, it's also the first time the Festival is joining hands with the Hanfu community in Paris and connecting fans of Hanfu in Hangzhou and Paris through the showcasing of traditional Chinese style and culture, as well as sharing Chinese stories with the world. The activities held in Hangzhou from November 5-6 are streamed live with more than 2.5 millions views.

The highlight of this year's Festival is the "Evening of Chinese Costume" hosted on the evening of November 5, the celebration includes a fashion show of Chinese costumes from the Han and Jin Dynasties and several themed anecdotes, such as "Wei Qing" (a notable general in Han Dynasty), "The Ballad of Mulan" and "Tales of Liangzhou."

Over in Paris, the first Han Clothing Outing Festival was organized by Mugua Association in Paris and China National Silk Museum jointly to promote Chinese traditional costumes and culture. Starting from November 5, a series of collaboration events will be hosted in Paris, including the tour to a special exhibition of "Ink in Motion: A History of Chinese Paintings in the 20th Century" in Musée Cernuschi/ Le musée des arts de l'Asie, introduction to classic Chinese makeup art seminar, and several sessions to share the Chinese culture and gourmet delicacies.

"The Hanfu Festival, especially the collaboration between China National Silk Museum and the Hanfu community in Paris this year, is a fantastic opportunity to tell the stories of Chinese history and culture to global audiences", said Mr. Piaia Nicolas, Director of L'Alliance Française of Hangzhou, during the openning ceremony of Hanfu Evening.

The Festival was launched in 2018 with the intention to create a bustling cultural hub of knowledge and exchange for young people who have strong interest in traditional Chinese costumes. The museum not only showcases precious archaeological textiles, but also hosts various events and activities for the younger generation of hanfu enthusiasts. A special theme is introduced each year to bring together spectacular exhibitions and cultural exchange events.

