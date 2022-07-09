China National Silk Museum and UNESCO Co-Launch Thematic Collection of the Cultural Exchanges along the Silk Roads: Textiles and Clothing Volume

The first volume of UNESCO's Thematic Collection of the Cultural Exchanges along the Silk Roads from chief editors Prof. Marie-Louise Nosch, President of the Royal Danish Academy of Science and Letters and Dr. Feng Zhao, fully reflects the vital role of textiles and clothing in human society, especially regarding the development of the Silk Roads.

The book's twenty-two chapters cover contributions from no less than 30 renowned international scholars in the field of textiles and clothing from 15 countries, including Denmark, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, South Korea, India, Japan, Egypt, Ghana, and China. The writers interpret and explain the development of textile materials, technology, patterns, art, culture, and function of the Silk Roads from varying perspectives as well as exchanges along the routes.

The book provides a grand, comprehensive overview of the role that textiles and fabrics have played in global history, which helps readers understand the implications of this broad topic that spans almost four millennia. Gabriela Ramos, Assistant Director-General for Social and Human Sciences of UNESCO said, "I hope this fascinating volume will act as a valuable resource for the expert and general reader alike. It will further knowledge on this important topic and contribute to the wider goals of the Thematic Collection to deepen our collective understanding of these cultural exchanges and their contemporary legacy."

Globally renowned historian Peter Frankopan, author of the book's preface, commented, "We learn how patterns, dyes and fashions were important elements of imitation, influence and exchange, as well as why, when and where particular designs and motifs were adopted and how they evolved in their new settings."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1855769/dabcda8f6ac208eb0d09f2e407939a3.jpg

