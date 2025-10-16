China Mobile Launches Refreshed International Brand "CMobile", Unveiling a Bold Blueprint for Global Expansion

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the main forum of the 2025 China Mobile Global Partners Conference, He Biao, General Manager of China Mobile, together with representatives of the company's global partners, jointly announced the "China Mobile's International Brand Refresh and International Ecosystem Alliance". This dual unveiling of brand refresh and ecosystem alliance marks a significant milestone in China Mobile's internationalisation journey, underscoring the company's commitment to embracing global partners with greater openness and collaboration.

China Mobile Launches Refreshed International Brand “CMobile”

China Mobile's revamped international brand, CMobile, interprets the 4C framework, grounded in the company's global strategic initiatives:

Customer (Customer Centricity) represents a customer-centric approach aimed at enhancing end-to-end service quality and achieving integrated large-scale service collaboration.





Cooperation (Open Cooperation) signifies the establishment of sustainable and trustworthy multilateral cooperations, positioning China Mobile as a reliable digital partner for global customers.





Creation (Innovative Foundation) emphasises the continuous promotion of technological innovation and transformation, enabling rapid responses to market demands in product capabilities, technology, and ecosystem collaboration, empowering various industries with leading digital capabilities.





Connection (Intelligent Global Connection) focuses on accelerating the construction of new information infrastructure, such as cables resources, IDC, and POPs, to build a globally ubiquitous and integrated intelligent connection.

Since 2006, China Mobile has steadily expanded its global footprint, establishing 40 business locations, 310T of international transmission capacity, and 360 overseas Points of Presence (POPs), with data center resources spanning 284 cities worldwide. Guided by its "Cable Resources, PoPs, and IDCs" strategy, China Mobile provides a full range of international telecommunications services to enterprises, carriers, and mobile customers around the globe.

China Mobile has co-developed several global cooperation platforms with international partners:

The "Hand-in-Hand Program" brings together 29 global members, covering over 3 billion mobile subscribers.





The "iSTAR Program" connects 500 partners to support Chinese enterprises in digital globalisation.





The GTI International Innovation Platform has expanded to 147 members and 242 partners, fostering cross-border collaboration in 5G, 6G, and AI.

To better serve global customers and deepen cooperation, China Mobile launched the International Ecosystem Alliance, an open collaboration framework that unites partners across the digital value chain. The alliance aims to forge a global digital collaboration network that fosters mutual growth, shared prosperity, and collective progress, uniting in partnership to usher in an era of ecosystem co-development.

The launch of the revamped CMobile brand and the International Ecosystem Alliance marks China Mobile's contribution to the development of a global digital civilisation — a "Chinese Solution" for the interconnected era. Looking ahead, China Mobile will continue to advance its brand internationalisation, serving as an information connector, value enabler, and ecosystem co-builder to seamlessly link China's leading digital technology with the vast opportunities worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2797972/China_Mobile_Launches_Refreshed_International_Brand__CMobile.jpg