China Mobile and Huawei Launch Recruitment for DC-based New Calling Services

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China Mobile Henan teamed up with Huawei and other ecosystem partners to recruit the first batch of internal users for their Data Channel (DC)-based New Calling services. This initiative, following thorough province-wide network upgrades, marks the official launch of interactive calling and represents a significant milestone in advancing the global New Calling industry.

DC, introduced as a cutting-edge data transmission channel to IMS, significantly extends the boundary of traditional data services in calling scenarios. By incorporating upgraded terminal baseband chips and native upper-layer application SDKs, it enables real-time interaction of various types of data between the cloud and users, as well as among users. With DC capabilities, New Calling supports not only audio and video calls but also interactive engagement, opening up numerous possibilities for real-time communication.

China Mobile Henan, in collaboration with partners such as Huawei, China Mobile Internet Company, China Mobile Terminal Company, vivo, OPPO, and Huawei Terminal, has effectively bridged upstream and downstream gaps to recruit users. Currently, over 20 terminal models support five types of DC-based New Calling services, including Screen Sharing, Enhanced Real-time Translation, Enhanced Fun Calling, Digital Human, and Intelligent Customer Service. During such calls, users can set and share interactions in real-time, enjoying better call experiences and higher communication efficiency.

Screen Sharing: Users can share their screens in real time during calls and use various colored brushes to draw marks visible to both parties.

Enhanced Real-time Translation: This service offers real-time translation significantly improved by DC techniques. Users can customize their language preferences and adjust font size.

Enhanced Fun Calling: Users can personalize their calling experience by replacing backgrounds, applying stickers, and utilizing AR special effects.

Digital Human: Users can set and replace their head or full-body avatars during calls. These avatars, driven by facial expressions, add an extra layer of interactivity and enjoyment to conversations.

Intelligent Customer Service: Users can experience interactive customer services with DC technology. During calls with the customer service of China Mobile, users can claim red envelopes and GoTone rights instantly.

This recruitment paves the way for the widespread adoption of interactive calling, setting the stage for future advancements in DC-based New Calling. China Mobile Henan also plans to continue collaborating with industry partners like Huawei to innovate DC-based services, enhance the New Calling service experience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2633212/China_Mobile_Huawei.jpg