China Matters presents 'Zhongshan Efficiency'

Zhongshan is also reputed as a "home of overseas Chinese". In the past, many Zhongshan people traveled abroad to make a living. After China's opening up, these expatriates were the first to invest in their hometown, driving the rapid economic development of Zhongshan.

Zhongshan is one of the first cities in China to vigorously introduce foreign investment, hence its export-oriented economy. By continuously improving the quality of public services and accelerating the reform of the administrative approval system, Zhongshan creates a first-class business environment. The municipal government now handles the requirements and problems of enterprises with lighting efficiency. Zhongshan is indeed the hometown of Su Bingtian, the "Asian flying man"!

The animated video Why not Start a Business in Zhongshan, produced by China Matters animation team, focuses on the 'Zhongshan Efficiency' while showing the city's sincerity in attracting investment with a favorable business environment.

