China Matters Explores the Secrets of the 'Queen of Chinese Green Tea'

Longjing tea is distinguished among Chinese green teas in taste and fame, thus dubbed the "Queen of Chinese green tea." The harvested tea leaves will go through 10 hours of processing, including ventilating, drying, screening and frying.

To maintain the quality and production, as well as preserving the traditional processing techniques, Hangzhou has issued a regulation to protect the Longjing tea planting area and standardize the industry. Hangzhou also holds celebrations for the Longjing tea each year.

In this video, British journalist Josh Arslan heads to Hangzhou to experience the core process of tea production and look for the secrets of producing the time-honored green tea.

In Longjing Village, Josh meets a father-son duo engaged in tea production. From them, he learns the picking and frying techniques of fine Longjing tea. The video is filmed and produced by China Matters.

