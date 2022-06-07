China Matters Explores the birthplace of Cantonese Culture

BEIJING, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China is often talked about as having the biggest population in the world, with its economy as the headline grabber for most. But it's also a country that is geographically, and culturally diverse. It's almost like living in different spheres. There is an exceptional difference between the north and the south. Mandarin is not the only language spoken in China. Especially in the famous southern Guangdong province where most people speak Cantonese. And they follow a different palette of food whilst living in a much warmer climate, where there are no harsh winters like in the north. People, food and the spoken word from Guangdong come together to form what is known as Guangfu Culture, or Cantonese Culture in English. It is a part of trio of cultures alongside Chaoshan and Hakka cultures under the Guangdong culture.