China Kids Fair 2025: Asia's Premier One-Stop Sourcing Platform for Certified Baby Products Factories

SHANGHAI, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China Kids Fair (CKE) 2025, Asia's leading trade show for baby and children's products, organized by China Toy & Juvenile Products Association, will take place October 15-17 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

Spanning 230,000 sqm, CKE connects global buyers directly with 2,500+ exhibitors and 5,400+ brands from China's top manufacturing hubs. More than 100,000 professional buyers from 130+ countries and regions are expected to attend. Under one roof, China Toy Expo, China Licensing Expo and China Preschool Expo will be held concurrently.

Business match-making event of China Kids Fair 2024

Why Attend CKE 2025?

One-Stop Sourcing: Access premium products across 8 major categories. Source the latest innovations across all key categories: strollers, car seats, ride-ons, baby furniture & home items, feeding & nursery products, bathing & healthcare, and maternity wear (including GB, Cybex, UPPAbaby, Stokke, Pigeon, Nuna, Joie, RECARO, AVOVA, and Bugaboo).

Access premium products across 8 major categories. Source the latest innovations across all key categories: strollers, car seats, ride-ons, baby furniture & home items, feeding & nursery products, bathing & healthcare, and maternity wear (including GB, Cybex, UPPAbaby, Stokke, Pigeon, Nuna, Joie, RECARO, AVOVA, and Bugaboo). Certified Suppliers: Connect with 300+ CSI "Best of OEM/ODM" certified manufacturers and export-ready factories, pre-verified for safety, quality, and compliance.

Connect with 300+ CSI "Best of OEM/ODM" certified manufacturers and export-ready factories, pre-verified for safety, quality, and compliance. Targeted Match-making: One-on-one match-making based on the needs of both parties.

One-on-one match-making based on the needs of both parties. Industry Trends: Gain insights from the "2025 China Toy & Juvenile Products Industry Report" and expert forums.

Exclusive International Buyer Benefits (VIP Qualification needs to be approved):

Pre-register online by Sept 20, 2025, for VIP status and potential benefits worth up to $2,300, including:

Fast-track entry & VIP lounge access

Complimentary lunch & accommodation

Flight subsidies

Register now: [CKE Website]

CKE Visitor Contact: Eleanor Xu (Eleanor_xu@tjpa-china.org)

Secure your sourcing advantages at Asia's definitive event for baby and children's products – CKE 2025.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2769637/20250910101425_121_266.jpg