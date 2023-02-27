China General Nuclear Power Corporation Issued a Report: Research on Biodiversity Conservation Strategy of Mining Enterprises in Namibia

WINDHOEK, Namibia, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN), in collaboration with a think tank named Research 8020, issued a report: Research on Biodiversity Conservation Strategy of Mining Enterprises in Namibia. This report is the first practical guidance of Namibia for biodiversity conservation of mining enterprises.

The Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework was adopted at the 15th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15). Against this background, biodiversity conservation and sustainable use of biological resources have become the core issues with regard to human and environment today.

For quite some time, CGN has been insisting on its philosophy of "natural energy powering nature". To this end, it has included biodiversity conservation in its enterprise development strategy, thus striving for realizing the harmonious co-existence with the surrounding natural environment. On October 11, 2021, CGN issued China's first biodiversity conservation report based on natural capital accounting, which provided a good demonstration effect and experience for mainstreaming the value of biodiversity in the industry and commerce communities.

Since 2012, CGN has been investing in and operating the Husab Uranium Mine in Namibia, which was the largest single industrial investment project of China in Africa at that time.

CGN is well aware that mining, exploration, and similar human activities can easily impose a strong impact on biodiversity. For a number of years, CGN has put down roots in Namibia, and made great contribution to biodiversity conservation with concrete actions, such as protection of Namibia's national flower Welwitschia Mirabilis.

Based on this, CGN prepared the report: Research on Biodiversity Conservation Strategy of Mining Enterprises in Namibia after performing prospective studies. In the report, CGN put forward its solutions for mining enterprises' biodiversity conservation and sustainable utilization of natural resources in Namibia.

By integrating methods such as questionnaire survey, desk research, and case study, the report systematically analyzes the current impacts of mining enterprises on the biodiversity in Namibia and the mechanism for such impacts, as well as the typical experience of international mining enterprises about biodiversity conservation in the full life cycle of mining projects, thus providing sound guidance and effective enlightenment for mining enterprises' biodiversity conservation in Namibia.

For the full text of this report, please contact us through email: liang_tao@cgnpc.com.cn.

