China Gaotang: Extending the Industrial Chain and Accelerating the Cultivation of Clusters

LIAOCHENG, China, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong office of Hong Kong Business Daily. Gaotang County, Shandong Province has solidly promoted new breakthroughs in major industrial projects and made every effort to push project construction work to a new level. This year, Shandong Aobo Biotechnology Co., Ltd., with a total investment of 150 million yuan, has entered the formal production stage of the biological enzyme production of aloketose project in Gaotang County. The project can achieve an annual sales revenue of 800 million yuan and profits and taxes of over 60 million yuan, injecting new momentum into the transformation of the enterprise into the biopharmaceutical health sector.

The aloketose produced by the enterprise is a new type of functional monosaccharide with special health functions, with a sweetness equivalent to 70% of sucrose, zero sugar, zero fat, and zero calories. It has a promoting and protective effect on pancreatic islet cells, has similar taste and volume characteristics to sucrose, and can also react with amino acids or proteins in food in a Maillard manner. It is the ideal substitute for sucrose, with broad market prospects. Introduction by Wang Shuhua, Director of the R&D Center of Octopus Group.

Adhere to high standard planning and continuously expand industrial clusters. Since the beginning of this year, Gaotang has implemented 57 key projects with a total investment of 24.834 billion yuan. Focusing on leading industrial chains such as equipment manufacturing, health food, paper and printing, we will make up for the shortcomings of the industrial chain, stretch the industrial chain, accelerate the cultivation of "wild goose formation" clusters and characteristic industrial clusters, and strive to form a group of industrial clusters with long product chains and strong industrial clustering.

"Dynamically follow up on the construction status of existing key projects, promptly analyze and judge the existing difficulties and blockages in the same location, play the role of linkage service mechanism, organize relevant units to discuss, and strive to solve them in the shortest possible time. "Guo Chao, a member of the Party Group and Deputy Director of the Gaotang County Development and Reform Bureau, said. As of the end of June, 10 provincial-level key projects in Gaotang County have completed a cumulative investment of 1.425 billion yuan, and 17 municipal level key projects have completed a cumulative investment of 1.622 billion yuan.

SOURCE Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily