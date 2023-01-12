China endeavors to promote high-level development of its relations with Central Asian countries

BEIJING, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily: Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing recently during the latter's state visit to China.

The two heads of state announced the elevation of the China-Turkmenistan relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, reached important consensus on advancing the building of a China-Turkmenistan community with a shared future, and witnessed the signing of agreements on cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and cooperation in other fields.

This marks China's success in establishing a comprehensive strategic partnership, advancing the building of a community with a shared future for mankind at the bilateral level, and signing BRI cooperation documents with all five Central Asian countries.

With similar visions and goals as well as intertwined interests, China and Turkmenistan have achieved fruitful results in exchanges and cooperation in multiple fields and at all levels, and seen their bilateral friendly ties grow from strength to strength under the strategic guidance of the two countries' heads of state.

The two countries' decisions to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership, continuously deepen bilateral cooperation across the board, and build a China-Turkmenistan community with a shared future is expected to push forward the development of their bilateral relations at a higher level.

