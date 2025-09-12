China-Egypt Co-Produced Documentary "When the Yangtze Meets the Nile" Premieres Globally, Fostering Civilizational Dialogue

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing - The Western China International Communication Organization(WCICO) and Egypt's Nile TV have jointly premiered the landmark documentary series "When the Yangtze Meets the Nile" across global platforms. This five-episode production is now simultaneously broadcasting on WCICO's domestic and international networks alongside Egypt's authoritative channels: Nile News, Nile International, Channel One, and the Specialized Sector - achieving unprecedented media convergence.

Click to watch the documentary series "When the Yangtze Meets the Nile": Episode 1, The Wisdom of Water, https://youtu.be/zjDN-vtnhCE?si=IyQNW6QXw74JiOpn Episode 2, Back to the Future, https://youtu.be/k2jZxsQh8ho?si=RELizGuJOXL84bfl Episode 3, The Bone of the Wind, https://youtu.be/ydnD-psUN6A?si=AWVEe4lnq3PmjYtZ Episode 4, The Preservation of the Wonder, https://youtu.be/n-CAb2Bt3SY?si=Lxdx3bcpDnA5OuxV Episode 5, Ancient Grace, New Horizons, https://youtu.be/r93TFGrqKpQ?si=B3OYsEgDx8d_U8Z5

This innovative co-production pioneers a "cultural artifact dialogue" format, tracing parallel narratives along China's Yangtze and Egypt's Nile - twin cradles of civilization. Each episode meticulously pairs heritage sites to reveal shared ingenuity while honoring distinctive cultural identities. Highlights include: China's 1,200-year-old Baiheliang Reef with its millennium-spanning hydrological records engaging Egypt's Rodah Island Nilometer measuring annual flood predictions; the episode "Return to the Future" connecting Yunyang's dinosaur fossils with Egyptian mortuary science; Diaoyu Castle contrasting with Karnak Temple's chronicles of pharaonic conquests; and the cliffside marvel Shibaozhai pagoda facing Abu Simbel's sandstone colossi—both rescued from inundation caused by the Three Gorges Dam and Aswan High Dam projects through revolutionary engineering; while "Ancient Charm, New Capital" examines Chongqing's Yuzhong district and Cairo's historic core implementing context-sensitive urban renewal.

This "co-produce, co-broadcast" model leverages China's multimedia reach and Egypt's broadcast dominance across Arab-speaking regions, ensuring authentic local resonance while amplifying international credibility. Beyond showcasing heritage, the series spotlights extraordinary conservation achievements: China's pioneering "pressure-free container" protecting Baiheliang underwater and the "slope-retaining wall" preserving Shibaozhai as a "Riverside Bonsai"; Egypt's sustained temple restoration programs and UNESCO's unprecedented Abu Simbel relocation - where engineers precisely reconstructed the temple to maintain its solar alignment phenomenon. Urban narratives reveal how Chongqing revitalizes traditional neighborhoods like Shancheng Xiang and Cairo integrates ancient aqueducts into modern infrastructure.

Ultimately, "When the Yangtze Meets the Nile" transcends conventional documentary to become cultural statecraft. It demonstrates both ancient civilizations' commitment to safeguarding humanity's shared legacy through technological innovation and international cooperation. The series significantly elevates global appreciation for Yangtze and Nile civilizations while perfectly embodying the philosophy of "appreciating one's own beauty, recognizing others' beauty, and collectively creating world harmony." By building an enduring bridge of understanding between China and Egypt, it injects powerful momentum into civilizational exchange and multilateral cultural preservation efforts worldwide. The West International Communication Center will deploy this successful model in future productions advancing global dialogue.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2771826/Click_watch_documentary_series_When_Yangtze_Meets_Nile_Episode_1.jpg