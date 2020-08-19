China Eastern ranked among top global airlines in MSCI ESG rating

SHANGHAI, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Eastern Airlines Holding Limited ("China Eastern" for short) got the A rating in the latest ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) criteria, according to global index compiler MSCI.

China Eastern and five other airlines, including Delta Air Lines and Singapore Airlines, beat 74 percent of global airline companies and tied for first place in the rating, which included 18 airlines around the world.

According to the report from MSCI, China Eastern scored higher than the industry average in terms of substantive issues such as corporate governance, carbon emission, as well as privacy and data security. China Eastern has shown the best practice among global airlines in carbon emission, privacy protection and data security.

Against the backdrop of global warming, China Eastern has been trying to enhance fuel efficiency and create greener flights by adopting energy conservation methods based on informatization and marketization. After over 2 years efforts, China Eastern's fleet reduced fuel consumption per ton-kilometer by 4.3 percent in 2019 from that in 2017.

To guarantee passengers' privacy security and data protection, China Eastern starts from top-level design to strengthen risk prevention and control in such aspects as cyber security, compliance with relevant regulations, and personal information protection.

The company has comprehensively upgraded the its privacy policies of all service channels, and have relevant policies and rules passed international standards for information security ISO27001 and be validated by international service management system.

China Eastern has released social responsibility report to reveal its ESG performance in a transparent and comprehensive way to the public for 12 consecutive years. The company attaches great importance to respond to in its social responsibility report the issues MSCI ESG focuses on and enhances information transparency regarding certain topics based on the MSCI ESG report so as to meet the capital market and the public's expectations on its ESG performance.

China Eastern has also made considerable achievements in social responsibilities, poverty alleviation and staff care. The company has carried out many poverty alleviation projects in 17 consecutive years, covering fields including aviation, education, medical services, and industrial consumption. It has accumulatively input over 57 million US dollars into these projects. So far, China Eastern has helped 75943 people in nine villages of two counties shake off poverty.

SOURCE China Eastern Airlines Holding Limited