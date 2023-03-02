China CITIC Bank Credit Card Center partners with Ascenda to grow payments business

SHENZHEN, China, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascenda, the global rewards infrastructure company, and China CITIC Bank Credit Card Center have launched the next generation of the China CITIC Bank Point Program to accelerate premium customer acquisition and its new retail development strategy.

The collaboration with Ascenda equips China CITIC Bank Credit Card Center with market-leading rewards content, a world-class real-time digital redemption experience, and an exciting long-term roadmap - all supporting the bank’s objective of building the most valued card issuer loyalty program in China.

The program engages customers with innovative new membership rewards features and merchant partners. Effective immediately, China CITIC Bank Credit Card Center is relying on Ascenda's advanced rewards engine and global content network to connect more than 100 million credit cards to 15 airline and hotel loyalty programs.

The new propositions elevate the value of China CITIC Bank Points with unprecedented flexibility and aspirational appeal. The option to transfer bank points to major international frequent traveler programs enables China CITIC Bank Credit Card Center to differentiate its products, acquire new customers, and grow spend in the valuable international business and premium consumer segments.

Regarding this new partnership, China CITIC Bank Credit Card Center explained: "Building deeper customer connections is critical to our success, and Ascenda's next generation solution is an ideal enabler for that agenda".

"We are delighted to partner with China CITIC Bank to drive the growth of its card business." said Natasha Cui, General Manager - Greater China at Ascenda. "As we continue to expand our line-up of aspirational rewards experiences for this important market, China CITIC Bank's pioneering mindset is a strong match for Ascenda's innovation mandate."

About Ascenda

Ascenda is the global technology company that makes banking & payments rewarding. Delivering digitally native, intuitive and easy-to-deploy rewards infrastructure that enables banks to build deeper customer connections across the entire financial relationship. The company serves financial services clients in more than 40 markets, from traditional top-tier players to disruptive fintechs, including brands such as HSBC, American Express, Capital One, Brex, Virgin Money, ICBC, and Standard Chartered.

For more information about Ascenda, please visit ascendaloyalty.com

About China CITIC Bank Credit Card Center

The China CITIC Bank Credit Card Center manages and operates the credit card business of China CITIC Bank. Based in Shenzhen, the Center first began issuing credit cards in December 2003. It is the national headquarters and the first branch-level franchise institution of China CITIC Bank's credit card business. As of November 1, 2021, the Center has issued in excess of 100 million credit cards, making it one of the leading credit card issuers of joint-stock commercial banks in China.

For more information, please visit our website at https://creditcard.ecitic.com or connect with us on Weibo.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2012773/PR_image_ASC_Citic.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1948326/Ascenda_Blue_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ascenda