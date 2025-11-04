China Automotive News: Weichai New Energy Commercial Vehicle SDAC Product Matrix Global Launch

QINGDAO, China, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A quality product must not only demonstrate excellent performance but also comprehensively address users' evolving needs. Recently, at the Weichai New Energy Commercial Vehicle Global Cooperation Conference, its strategic overseas brand SDAC unveiled a robust product portfolio, showcasing its vision and strategic positioning within the light truck industry.

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of Weichai Group, Weichai New Energy Commercial Vehicle is fully integrated into the group's global innovation framework. Building upon an industrial foundation that extends to over 150 countries and regions, supported by nearly 3,000 service outlets, the company has established a comprehensive technological advantage spanning from powertrain to complete vehicle manufacturing. Its diverse product lineup includes medium, light, small, and mini trucks to meet various operational demands, with ongoing development focused on enhanced performance, superior quality, and optimized cost-efficiency. The company's standardized order-to-delivery system, integrated local sales-service strategy, and nationwide warranty policy ensure comprehensive customer support.

A key focus in product development is localized adaptation. The company has implemented specialized thermal management system enhancements for extreme high-temperature conditions in the Middle East, carried out professional-grade anti-corrosion upgrades for high-humidity and high-salt environments in Southeast Asia and the Americas, and developed customized solutions for CIS countries. These include models designed for severe cold climates, Russian-language instrument clusters, low-temperature starting systems, parking heaters, and chassis with advanced anti-rust and anti-corrosion treatments.

The new-generation SDAC product matrix is designed to better serve global customers. The SDAC N Series, positioned in the medium-to-high-end light truck segment, caters primarily to supermarket distribution and cold chain logistics. Its unique intelligent adaptive powertrain, comprising three core components, is compatible with various chassis platforms and delivers a 10% improvement in fuel economy over competitors. It boasts an industry-leading lightweight design with exceptional load-bearing capacity, an extended 2-year/120,000-km oil change interval, lifetime maintenance-free operation, a safe birdcage-style structure, and a new ergonomic interior.

The SDAC N18 Series, a medium-duty truck capable of transporting 12-ton loads, is suited for medium to long-haul applications. It is powered by a Weichai engine producing 162 horsepower and 800 N•m of torque, paired with a Fast gearbox. Standard features include a multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, automatic climate control, a color LCD center display, and ABS.

Weichai New Energy Commercial Vehicle will provide customers with comprehensive full-lifecycle ecological solutions, injecting new momentum into the global high-end light truck market.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2812802/China_Automotive_News.jpg