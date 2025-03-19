China-Austria Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum and 3rd CISCE Promotion Held in Vienna

VIENNA, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The China-Austria Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum, in conjunction with a promotional event for the third China International Supply Chain Expo ("CISCE"), was held in Vienna, Austria. The gathering brought together over 200 representatives from trade and investment promotion agencies, business associations, and companies from both China and Austria. During the forum, China International Exhibition Center Group spotlighted the upcoming CISCE and inked cooperation agreements with key Austrian institutions and businesses.

Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade ("CCPIT"), praised the recent progress in Sino-Austrian collaboration across multiple sectors. He highlighted China's readiness to work closely with Austrian partners to leverage complementary strengths in resources and industrial frameworks. Ren also encouraged businesses from both nations to explore new opportunities for business expansion and invited Austrian businesses and institutions to participate in the 3rd CISCE.

The event was attended by Christoph Matznetter, Vice President of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, and Qi Mei, the Chinese Ambassador to Austria, among other prominent guests.

Austrian representative, noted that the forum represented the first significant economic and trade event between Austria and China since the inauguration of the new Austrian government, underscoring its crucial role in strengthening bilateral relations. He affirmed China as a reliable partner and lauded the CISCE as a leading exhibition dedicated to enhancing international industrial and supply chain cooperation. He also expressed optimism about broader cooperation to address global challenges and uphold international trade norms.

The China International Supply Chain Expo, recognized as the world's premier national-level exhibition focused on supply chains, aims to facilitate integration across upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors, connect businesses of all sizes, encourage collaboration between industry, academia and research institutions, while enhancing interaction between Chinese and multinational businesses. Under the theme Connecting the World for a Shared Future, it has emerged as a crucial platform for bolstering international cooperation in industrial and supply chains. The 3rd CISCE will be held from July 16th to 20th in Beijing, with exhibition zones featuring Advanced Manufacturing, Clean Energy, Smart Vehicle and more, with over 300 companies already confirming their participation.

Earlier this year, the promotional events for CISCE were held in Germany, Switzerland, Portugal, and the UK to reinforce cooperative ties between China and European nations, broadening and deepening bilateral economic and trade relations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2645319/photo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2427202/CISCE_Logo.jpg