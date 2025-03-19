Chimelong Hengqin Resort Celebrates Global Recognition at Thea Awards, Demonstrates China' Leadership in Themed Entertainment Innovation

HENGQIN, China, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chimelong Hengqin Resort celebrated a momentous achievement at the 31st Annual Thea Awards, hosted by the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) in Los Angeles, by securing two prestigious honors. Recognized with the Outstanding Achievement Award in Marine Theme Park for Chimelong Spaceship and in Spectacle Show for Chimelong Show, this accomplishment marks a significant milestone for China's cultural tourism brands on the international stage. It highlights Chimelong's contributions to the global themed entertainment industry through its creativity and innovation.

Spotlight on Global Collaboration and Cultural Exchange

As a trailblazer in the themed entertainment sector, Chimelong is the first and only Chinese theme park brand to receive multiple TEA awards over the past decade, accumulating a total of eight TEA honors. In 2024, Chimelong Group Chairman Su Zhigang garnered the TEA Thea Award for Lifetime Achievement, becoming the first Asian entrepreneur to receive this distinction. Beyond personal recognition, this achievement signifies a major milestone for Chimelong as it continues to expand globally, driven by creative design, technological innovation, and exceptional visitor experiences. The recognition also marks China's transition from an industry participant to a leader, setting new standards for creativity and innovation in the global cultural tourism sector.

TEA chief executive Melissa Oviedo commented in an interview: "Mr. Su's vision and experience have not only delivered incredible products but also spurred growth across the entire industry."

As the world's largest indoor theme park, Chimelong Spaceship has shattered expectations and records alike, securing seven Guinness World Records during its inaugural phase. Visitors can experience the awe-inspiring presence of orcas up close at the Orca Science Theater or witness the majestic movements of orca families in the Orca Universe show, where they leap, dive, and glide freely through the water. Attractions such as Bermuda Adventure, Deep Sea Submarine, Spaceship Rally, and Ancient Sea Fantasy transport guests into a futuristic and immersive marine world, blending cutting-edge technology with imaginative storytelling.

The Chimelong Show, winner of the TEA Thea Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Spectacle Show category, was created by an international top-tier team and directed by a descendant of a European circus dynasty. Featuring world-class performers from over 20 countries, the show combines acrobatics, dance, comedy, and extreme sports into a mesmerizing 90-minute performance. Highlights include the classical romance of Leap to Venice, the grandeur of Desert Cavalry, the adrenaline-pumping Extreme Riders, and the jaw-dropping skills of Bicycle Broadway. The innovative use of 'water-land-air' 3D effects in the show offers a spectacular visual and auditory experience, leaving audiences spellbound by the unique and enchanting world of circus arts.

Over the years, Chimelong group has remained dedicated to delivering unforgettable experiences through its groundbreaking achievements, underscoring an unwavering commitment to excellence and solidifying its position as a leader in the global themed entertainment industry.

About Chimelong Hengqin Resort

Chimelong Hengqin Resort is situated in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, within the Hengqin Guangdong-Macao Deep Cooperation Zone. It is an ocean-themed resort that integrates themed parks, resort hotels, cultural performances, business exhibitions, dining and leisure. The Resort consists of Chimelong Ocean Kingdom, Chimelong Spaceship Park, Chimelong Theater, Chimelong Kaka Theater, Chimelong Hengqin Bay Hotel, Chimelong Penguin Hotel, Chimelong Circus Hotel, Chimelong Spaceship Hotel and Chimelong Ying Hai Hotel and Apartments. Since its opening in 2014, it has continuously innovated and won numerous awards, making it a representative work of China's tourism industry that is on par with the world's top level.

