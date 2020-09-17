Chillhop Music Releases Highly Anticipated Essentials Fall Compilation

ROTTERDAM, the Netherlands, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chillhop Music has raised the bar with its largest Essentials release to date with the 2020 Fall Essentials , featuring 25 curated tracks from a wealth of talented artists around the globe, focusing on providing a "new normal toolkit" for the fans to help them through these turbulent times.

"As this year's developments (both socially and with the pandemic) have swept the globe this year and continue to do so, it's left a lot of people feeling anxious about returning to work, school or the outside world in general with some people still being stuck indoors. Chillhop's motivation has always come from the need to feel more at ease and help others to do so as well through creative means, and we felt that in this time people could use something extra in addition to our Fall 2020 Essentials to get more in tune with themselves and the world around us. This is why we teamed up with other organizations that share this passion, and composed a toolkit to help people be able to thrive in this new world a bit better." - Bas van Leeuwen, CEO & Founder of Chillhop Music

Chillhop Music have stepped things up for their Essentials releases, creating an immersive and meaningful toolkit for everyone braving the new normal. Working with the most positively reviewed app of all time, Relax Melodies, as well as rapidly growing student lifestyle and music platform Quadio, the three companies have combined to create a unique and truly beneficial offering for everyone. The triad will be running a high profile social media competition in which anyone can enter to win a "new normal toolkit" designed from the ground up by Chillhop, Relax Melodies, and Quadio. The public are invited to "Create Their Chill" by submitting art of any medium that evokes a sense of relaxation and tranquility.

The record itself features a selection of the best lofi hip hop & Chillhop Music artists, creating over an hour of indulgent soundscapes and nostalgic vibes which can be streamed on all platforms or bought on vinyl from the Chillhop webshop, sit back, relax, and sink into the best Essentials yet.

For more information about the Chillhop 2020 Fall Essentials, artists info, and a private listening link for review click here, the youtube launch animator is here.Readers are invited to join the competition starting Monday September 21st as well as visit their preferred streaming platform to hear the 2020 Fall Essentials.

