CHIGEE Unveils CG Radar with BSD Rearview Mirror and XR-1 Motorcycle Dash Cam at EICMA 2025

CHIGEE

20 Oct, 2025, 14:00 GMT

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CHIGEE, a smart-riding technology brand, will showcase a lineup of new safety and recording products at EICMA 2025. Visitors can experience the CG Radar with BSD Rearview Mirror and the XR-1 Motorcycle Dash Cam in Hall 11, T44 at Fiera Milano from November 4 to 9.

What's new

CHIGEE brings CG Radar (BSD mirror) and XR-1 dash cam to EICMA 2025. Hall 11, Booth T44, Nov 4–9.

CG Radar with BSD Rearview Mirror

An integrated radar and mirror system designed to help riders stay aware of vehicles approaching from the rear and blind zones.

Key highlights:

  • 77 GHz automotive-grade mmWave radar for precise rear and blind-zone detection
  • Intelligent recognition with rear-approach / tailgating alerts
  • Built-in high-brightness strobe for clear blind-spot warnings
  • Auto brightness for day- and night-time visibility
  • Works with CHIGEE AIO displays and BSD rearview-mirror indicators

XR-1 Motorcycle Dash Cam

A compact, dual-channel dash camera engineered for daily riding and touring.

Key highlights:

  • Dual 1080p, 60 fps recording for smooth, detailed footage
  • 137° wide-angle lenses to capture more of the road
  • IP68 rating for dust and water protection
  • 5G Wi-Fi for faster previews and downloads to the CHIGEE GO app
  • Built-in eMMC storage for reliable recording without separate cards

CHIGEE continues to focus on rider-first design that upgrades safety awareness and simplifies ownership. The CG Radar heightens blind-spot and rear-approach awareness with clear, intuitive alerts. The XR-1 brings high-frame-rate clarity, durable construction, and seamless connectivity to riders who want dependable evidence and memories from every ride.

"Our goal is simple: make every ride safer and smarter while keeping installation and daily use straightforward," said the CHIGEE team. "We look forward to meeting riders at EICMA and demonstrating the new lineup."

See CHIGEE at EICMA

Event: EICMA 2025
Dates: November 4–9
Venue: Fiera Milano, SS.33 del Sempione 28, 20017 Rho, Milan, Italy
Booth: Hall 11, T44

Media Contact

CHIGEE PR Team
Email: press@chigeego.com
Website: https://www.chigee.com/

About CHIGEE

CHIGEE is a technology company dedicated to developing smart riding systems and motorcycle accessories that enhance safety, performance, and riding enjoyment. With a global community of passionate riders, CHIGEE continues to push the boundaries of connected motorcycling.

Facebook: Chigee Global
Instagram: @chigeeglobal
Youtube: Chigee Official

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2799698/CHIGEE_brings_CG_Radar__BSD_mirror__and_XR_1_dash_cam_to_EICMA_2025__Hall_11__Booth_T44__Nov_4_9.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2601473/CHIGEE_Logo.jpg

