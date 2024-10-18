Chiesi launches innovation platform focused on partnership and patient care: The Impulse

PARMA, Italy, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiesi Group, a research-oriented international biopharmaceutical group, is proud to announce the official launch of The Impulse, an innovation platform designed to accelerate bold ideas and meaningful partnerships in healthcare. The Impulse aims to tackle some of the biggest challenges facing patients, planet, and people today by addressing not only healthcare symptoms but also the root causes of these challenges, such as climate change and access to care.

Empowering innovation through collaboration

The Impulse is stepping in to fill the growing demand for innovative solutions that meet the real needs of patients. By creating a collaborative space for researchers, start-ups, and innovators to work together, The Impulse is driving forward-thinking healthcare solutions—from digital health advancements to sustainable patient care models—that have the potential to transform how we think about and deliver healthcare.

"We stand at a pivotal moment for the pharmaceutical industry. This is the time to further rethink traditional models and embrace bolder, patient-centric innovation. That's why Chiesi has created The Impulse, aiming to empower those who are driven by a passion to improve the lives of others through innovation," said Fabrizio Conicella, Vice-President Center of Open Innovation & Competence. "We know that some of the most groundbreaking ideas come from collaboration. By providing the resources, network, and support, we aim to accelerate ideas that will have a tangible impact on patients and the world around us, perfectly in line with our Company vision."

A commitment to patients and the planet

The launch of The Impulse is particularly timely, as the healthcare industry faces increasing pressure to rethink traditional care models. With climate change and environmental sustainability now central to global health discussions, The Impulse is committed to fostering solutions that not only improve patient outcomes but also contribute to a healthier planet.

The Impulse has already begun to attract interest from key players in the life sciences, digital health, and environmental sustainability sectors, including the Karolinska Institutet, NOME and EIT-HEALTH, with many more partnerships in the pipeline.

For more information on The Impulse and how to get involved, visit https://www.chiesi.com/en/about-us/the-impulse/.