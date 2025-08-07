CHICAGO RIVER SWIM APPROVED FOR HISTORIC RETURN THIS SEPTEMBER

First Organized Swim in Nearly a Century will Raise Funds for ALS Research and Youth Swimming Lessons

WHAT: Open Water Swim in the Main Stem of the Chicago River

WHEN: September 21, 2025 | 7:00AM – 10:00AM

WEBSITE: ChicagoRiverSwim.org

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Chicago has officially approved the 2025 Chicago River Swim, the first organized open water swim in the river in nearly a century. Scheduled for Sunday, September 21, the event will highlight the city's environmental progress while raising funds for ALS research at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine and youth swim safety education in underserved communities.

"The return of the Chicago River Swim marks a major victory for our city—a testament to decades of hard work revitalizing our river," says Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. "I commend the organizers for their commitment to safety and dedication to empowering Black and Brown youth through swim education. This event is a celebration of Chicago's progress and a brighter, more inclusive future."

Five hundred qualified swimmers will participate in the one- or two-mile swim along the river's main stem, starting at the Dearborn Street Bridge.

The event is produced by nonprofit A Long Swim, founded by world-class open-water swimmer Doug McConnell. "This is more than just a swim—it's a tribute to Chicago's roots and a testament to the power of perseverance," says McConnell. "After 13 years of dedicated collaboration, we are deeply grateful to the City of Chicago for its support and commitment to restoring the river's beauty and vitality. This event is proof of what can be achieved when a community comes together with a shared vision."

Over the past several decades, the Chicago River has transformed from a heavily polluted channel to a vibrant industrial waterway. Key advancements include stronger environmental regulations, improved wastewater treatment, and reduced sewer overflows by the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District. Water quality is now monitored in real time through H2NOW Chicago, led by innovation hub Current. Improved conditions have encouraged the return of fish, birds, and other aquatic life. Investment in the Riverwalk has further revitalized the riverfront into a cultural and recreational destination. Nonprofits like Friends of the Chicago River have played an integral role in this transformation.

"Swimming in the Chicago-Calumet River system is more than for recreation," said Margaret Frisbie, executive director of Friends of the Chicago River. "Swimmers in the water demonstrates to the city, the region and the world that Chicago cares about its people, the environment and its water resources, and that Chicago is a leader in recognizing the considerable role our rivers can play in public health and a climate resilient future."

CRS is also partnering with the USA Swimming Foundation and will feature 2020 Olympian Natalie Hinds, a 20-time All-American and Olympic bronze medalist.

Safety remains the top priority. Organizers are collaborating with MWRD, the University of Illinois Chicago and Current on water quality testing, which will provide near real-time data leading up to and during the event. Over 100 trained safety personnel—including kayakers, paddle boarders and boat crews—will monitor the course. Additional safety measures include autonomous buoys, GPS tracking and in-water timing systems. The U.S. Coast Guard will close the river to all vessel traffic, and Riverwalk access will be restricted to designated viewing areas.

CRS will only proceed if water quality and safety conditions meet rigorous standards. If conditions are unsafe, the team is prepared to delay or cancel the swim.

For details on how to apply and more information, visit ChicagoRiverSwim.org.