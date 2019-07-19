Chery appears in Dubai: global intelligence boosts Chinese brand

From the very beginning, Chery has worked out a magnificent blueprint for globalization, spared no efforts to seek strategic improvement in technology, quality and internationalization, constantly explored future automotive technologies, built several best-selling series like Tiggo and Arrizo, and achieved outstanding results at home and abroad.

Meanwhile, Chery has established an international R&D management team, pooled wisdom from global automotive experts, achieved qualitative leaps in R&D, production, sales and service, and kept expanding domestic and foreign markets.

In going global, Chery has made great efforts in the production design. Kevin Rice, a world-renowned auto designer who previously worked for BMW, has joined Chery as Vice President of Design and Global Chief Designer, and is responsible for the design of Chery's global passenger vehicles. In addition, Chery has introduced a group of world top designers including western advanced design aesthetic masters and design masters knowing oriental culture.

Now, Chery is speeding up the development of its global integration strategy and establishing its global R&D system in an accelerated way. It has established R&D centers in China's Shanghai and Wuhu, and Brazil to conduct localized R&D, and also in North America to develop automatic driving software for intelligent vehicles.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/949020/Chery_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/949022/Chery_2.jpg

SOURCE Chery