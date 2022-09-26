Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Film and Tourism at the IFTM 2022

CHENGDU, China, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by GoChengdu: On September 20, 2022, the 43rd IFTM Top Resa kicked off in Paris for 3 days, and Chengdu was presented as a key exhibitor at the Chinese booth of the Chinese Tourism Office in Paris.

IFTM Top Resa is the largest tourism event in France and brings together more than 200 cities, 1,800 brands and 40,000 professionals from the tourism sector.

Pictures of the event

Chengdu, the home of pandas

Inspired by the theme of "Beautiful China, Green development", and designed by Chengdu Media Group, Chengdu Municipal Bureau's booth symbolizes the concept "The garden city under the snowy mountain" and attracts visitors to an emotional and sensory journey of Chengdu's culture.

During the three days of the exhibition, Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Film and Tourism presents its culture, traditions, gastronomy, gifts and pandas. Postcards are distributed to visitors. The exhibition offers a unique opportunity to highlight China's progress and advances in sustainable tourism as well as new travel trends and tourism products.

Relying on overseas Chinese Cultural Centres, cultural departments of Chinese embassies and consulates around the world and Chengdu's sister cities, "GoChengdu hubs" were launched in 2021 in Los Angeles, Vancouver, London, Paris, Tokyo, Vienna, Frankfurt, Rome, Singapore, Budapest, Cape Town and Seoul. By regularly publishing content on Chengdu culture and tourism and participating in international exhibitions and events, "GoChengdu Hubs" have helped promote Chengdu's image outside China.

A special session was organized to present tourism products from Chengdu, which not only lays the cornerstone for the resumption of inbound tourism in Chengdu in the future, but also introduces solutions to the pain points of European tourists to Chengdu, bringing good development prospects for the restart of inbound tourism. Chengdu and Chongqing Municipal Bureaus also intend to collaborate on the creation of new unique products and experiences. Chengdu Municipal Office has also implemented a multilingual communication strategy on major social networks and online platforms and has created its own Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok accounts for online marketing and promotion.

Elected as the 2023 Cultural Capital of East Asia, Chengdu will take the opportunity to participate in various tourism exhibitions and cultural events in China and abroad to promote the image of "Garden City under the Snowy Mountain". The theme will vary according to the seasons and target markets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1907014/Pictures_event.jpg

SOURCE GoChengdu