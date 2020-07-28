Chengdu Hi-tech Zone Made an Increase by 7% in Industrial Added Value in the First Half of the Year

Chengdu High-tech Zone, established in 1988 and approved as the first batch of national high-tech zones in 1991, is the first national independent innovation demonstration zone in western China. It is accelerating construction and turning itself into a national high-quality development demonstration zone and a world-class high-tech industrial park.

The three pillar industries of the electronic information, biology, and new economy continue to develop at a rapid rate. 148 electronic information industrial companies above designated scale generated an output value of RMB161.89 billion, with a year-on-year increase by 15.3%.

Since the epidemic outbreak, Chengdu Hi-tech Zone has organized innovative bio-medical companies within its administrative region to carry out scientific and technological researches so as to coordinate and guide relevant companies to accelerate the production of epidemic prevention and control supplies. The output value of bio-industry made an increase by 10.3% year-on-year.

The new coronavirus nucleic acid and antibody kits of Maccura have successively obtained medical apparatus and instruments registration certificates granted by the State Drug Administration. "Four testing kits have been certified by the European Union and one has been authorized for emergency use by the FDA. Our products are sold to more than 40 countries" expressed by the relevant personnel of Maccura.

CDHT Southern Park is the main platform for the new economies of Chengdu. In the first half of the year, the revenue of the Internet and related services, software and information technology companies in Chengdu High-tech Zone increased by 23.8%, directly driving the growth of the services above designated scale by 11.1 percentage points.

Chengdu Hi-tech Zone has been adhering to both epidemic control and economic and social development, offering one-to-one assistance to enterprises in solving problems and simultaneously promoting enterprises to tap new growth points. Moreover, the government also has introduced a series of policies and measures such as financial support, rent subsidies and talent recruitment to relieve the difficulties of enterprises.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1220424/Chengdu_Hi_Tech_Zone.jpg

