Chengdu: Empower Dreams with the Wings of Sci-Fi

CHENGDU, China, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Once upon a time, sci-fi was synonymous with classic works from Europe and America such as Star Wars, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, and Journey to the Center of the Earth. However, Chinese sci-fi author Liu Cixin made history when the first installment of his trilogy The Three-Body Problem won the 2015 Hugo Award for Best Novel at the 73rd World Science Fiction Convention, becoming the first Asian to receive this honor. The achievement marked the first time the world truly began to pay attention to Chinese sci-fi. Furthermore, Chengdu hosted the 81st World Science Fiction Convention in 2023, the first time the event was held in China and second time in Asia. Today, The Three-Body Problem has been translated into over 30 languages and has captivated global audiences through its novels and screen adaptations. Yet few know that the first book of the trilogy was originally serialized in Chengdu's sci-fi magazine Science Fiction World.

Chengdu International Sci-Fi Industry Salon

To further promote Chengdu's sci-fi industry and strengthen international collaboration in the field, the Chengdu International Sci-Fi Industry Salon, organized by National Business Daily and hosted by NBD Think Tank, was held in Chengdu on May 28, 2025. The event brought together leading global sci-fi companies and experts to discuss the future of the industry. Attendees included representatives from France's Hachette Publishing Group (the world's second-largest publishing group), Japan's D'Art Shtajio Animation Studio (the first major anime studio led by African American creators). During the presentation, Hachette and D'Art Shtajio shared insights on sci-fi IP development, copyright management, and animation production, while delivering speeches on topics such as "ideal environments for sci-fi innovation" and "enhancing cross-border industry collaboration."

The event also featured prominent international experts, including Brigitte Leblanc, Editor-in-Chief of Le Rayon imaginaire, Hachette Heroes, Hachette Livre (responsible for publishing the French edition of The Three-Body Problem comic), American animation director Dalton Grant (known for Cars and Shrek), etc. During roundtable discussions, Grant emphasized sci-fi's role in sparking unexpected creativity and overcoming perceived limits, while Leblanc cited The Three-Body Problem's global success as a model for international IP cooperation.

The organizers stated that such platforms aim to drive Chengdu's sci-fi industry toward greater diversity, depth, and global integration, while amplifying the reach of Chinese sci-fi works abroad and fostering cultural exchange between China and the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2698618/IMAGE_1.jpg