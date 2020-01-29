Chemical Transportation Seals Market Size to Reach US$ 699.1 Million in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new report on Chemical Transportation Seals Market by Application Type (Manlid, Valves, and Others), by Material Type (PTFE, FFKM, EPDM, and Others), by Product Type (O-Rings, Gaskets, and Others), by End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

This comprehensive report, from Stratview Research, studies the chemical transportation seals market over the trend period 2014 to 2019 and the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The report estimates the current and future demand for the seals at the global and regional levels. The report also studies all the major suppliers of the seals across the globe. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate the growth strategies.

Chemical Transportation Seals Market: Research Highlights

A seal is a device or component that is used to fill the gap between two mating surfaces. It isolates the system from an external environment; thus, prevent leakage from them. Chemical transportation seals are used in tank trucks, rail tankers, and ISO tankers to prevent the media from leakage and contamination. They are generally used in manlid, foot valve, ball valve, butterfly valve, airline valve, pressure-vacuum valve, pumps, and flanges of a chemical tanker.

Seals used in the chemical transportation industry are majorly made from either polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) or perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) or ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM). These materials provide exceptional durability, excellent wear resistance, and outstanding chemical resistance against a wide range of chemicals. These seals are mainly used in the form of o-rings and gaskets in tankers to prevent any non-accidental releases (NARs) during the time of chemical transportation. Stringent regulations to prevent non-accidental releases of chemicals during the transportation is a factor assuring a healthy demand for seals in chemical transportation.

As per a study from Stratview Research, the chemical transportation seals market is forecasted to grow at an impressive rate over the next five years to reach an estimated value of US$ 699.1 million in 2025. Organic growth of chemical industry, increasing chemical export and imports across the world, and increasing chemical tanker fleet are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Rapidly expanding industrial sector in emerging economies is providing new revenue avenues for the market participants in the market.

Click Below and Run Through the Detailed TOC of the Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/toc/810/chemical-transportation-seals-market.html

On the basis of material type, the market is segmented into PTFE, FFKM, EPDM, and others. PTFE is expected to remain the dominant as well as the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. PTFE seals are predominantly used in chemical tankers, owing to their excellent properties including high flexibility, excellent chemical resistance from a wide array of chemicals, high thermal resistance, and high flexural strength.

Based on the product type, O-rings are expected to remain dominant as well as the fastest-growing material type in the market during the forecast period. O-rings can operate at a wide range of temperature and pressure and are used in diverse applications including ball valves, butterfly valves, pressure vacuum valves, and airline valves.

Register Here and Ask for a Free Sample of the Report: https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/810/chemical-transportation-seals-market.html

In terms of regions, Europe is projected to remain the largest market for chemical transportation seals during the forecast period. Increasing chemical exports by major countries of the region, such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Ireland, are driving the demand for chemical tankers in the region, which, in turn, is driving the demand for chemical transportation seals. Germany and France are also the two largest chemical producers in the region, followed by Italy and the Netherlands.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for chemical transportation seals during the forecast period. The region's demand for chemical transportation seals is majorly driven by the Japanese shipyards, which has maintained a steady share in the chemical tankers market; and China, which is the largest consumer of organic chemicals. The increased seaborne trade of methanol has also positively impacted the growth of Asia-Pacific's market.

Key players in the market are Yuyao Tenglong Sealing & Packing Factory, Zhenjiang Seasum International Trade Co., Ltd., James Walker Group Limited, PEROLO SAS, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Trelleborg AB, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, TRP Polymer Solutions Ltd., VSP Technologies Inc., and Pelican Worldwide B.V. Development of durable, flexible, and chemical-resistant transportation seals, expansion in untapped and growing markets, and execution of mergers & acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the chemical transportation seals market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Chemical Transportation Seals Market, By Application Type:

Manlid

Valves

Others

Chemical Transportation Seals Market, By Material Type:

PTFE

FFKM

EPDM

Others

Chemical Transportation Seals Market, By Product Type:

O-rings

Gaskets

Others

Chemical Transportation Seals Market, By End-User Type:

OE

Aftermarket

Chemical Transportation Seals Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Our related premium market reports in the seals family are:

Oil & Gas Seals Market by Shore Type (Onshore and Offshore), by Material Type (Elastomers {NBR/HNBR, FKM, and FFKM}, Thermoplastics {PEEK, PTFE, and Others}, and Others), by Application Type (Drilling, Completion, Production, and Distribution & Refinery), by Motion Type (Static Seals, Linear Seals, and Rotary Seals), by Product Type (O-Rings, U-Cup Seals, Back-Up Rings, Spring Energized Seals, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

Life Science/Medical Seals Market by Application Type (Analytical Instrumentation, Surgical Tools, and Medical Devices), by Product Type (O-Rings, Gaskets, Lip Seals, and Others), by Material Type (Metals, Elastomers, Thermoplastics, and Composites), by End-User Type (Hospitals, Private Clinics, and Research Laboratories), by Certification Type (USP Class VI, FDA or ISO 13485, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

Aircraft Seals Market by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, General Aviation, Helicopter, and Military Aircraft), by Application Type (Engine, Airframe, Interior, Flight Control Surfaces, Landing Gear, Wheels & Brakes, and Others), by Motion Type (Static Seals and Dynamic Seals), by Function Type (Aerodynamic Surface Seals, Air and Fluid Handling Seals, Fire Seals, Conductive Seals, Insulative Seals, and Others), by Material Type (Polymer Seals, Metal Seals, and Composite Seals), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

Pipe Seals Market by Product Type (Gaskets, O-Rings, and Other Seals), By Pipe Type (Plastic Pipes, Concrete/Clay Pipes, and Steel/Ductile Iron Pipes), By Material Type (EPDM, SBR, and Others), By Application Type (Wastewater, Potable Water, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, & Competitive Analysis and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

For inquiries,

Contact:

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Stratview Research