Chemical Industry's Top Trending Markets - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's analysis, the chemical industry is poised for significant growth, with the market size projected to reach $6851.59 billion by 2027, demonstrating a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. Notably, the prevailing low interest rates in most developed nations have played a pivotal role in fostering this growth within the chemicals market.

This favorable economic environment has contributed positively to the industry's expansion, allowing for increased investments and innovations. Amid this landscape, The Business Research Company (TBRC) provides invaluable insights through its comprehensive reports tailored for the chemical industry. These reports empower industry players with detailed analyses, trends, and forecasts, equipping them with the knowledge needed to navigate this evolving landscape successfully, capitalize on growth opportunities, and make informed strategic decisions that drive business excellence.

Explore The Business Research Company's top eleven market reports in the chemical industry:

1. Synthetic Dye Global Market Report 2023

The global synthetic dye market is on a trajectory of expansion, projected to increase from $24.16 billion in 2027, with a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. This growth is notably driven by the burgeoning packaging industry. As the packaging sector experiences rapid growth due to increased consumption of packaged goods, the demand for synthetic dyes for coloring various packaging materials is expected to rise. The aesthetic and functional requirements of packaging, coupled with evolving consumer preferences, contribute to the anticipated growth of the synthetic dye market, which plays a pivotal role in meeting the demands of the dynamic packaging industry.

2. Biostimulants Global Market Report 2023

The biostimulants market is anticipated to experience growth, expanding from $4.09 billion in 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing emphasis on sustainable agriculture practices, which is expected to propel the demand for biostimulants. As the agricultural sector seeks environmentally-friendly and efficient solutions to enhance crop productivity, biostimulants play a vital role in improving plant growth, nutrient uptake, and stress tolerance. This focus on sustainable agriculture practices is set to drive the growth of the biostimulant market in the coming years.

3. Ethyl Alcohol Global Market Report 2023

The global ethyl alcohol market is poised for expansion, projected to increase from $721.58 billion in 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This growth is notably driven by the escalating demand for ethanol within the food processing industry. Ethanol serves as a key ingredient in various food applications, including flavoring, extraction, and preservation processes. As the demand for products made with ethanol in the food processing sector continues to rise, it significantly contributes to the growth and dynamics of the ethyl alcohol market.

4. Herbicides Global Market Report 2023

The global herbicides market is set to expand, projected to increase from $57.39 billion in 2027, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. This growth is notably underpinned by the projected global population increase, expected to reach 10 billion by 2050. As the world's population grows, the demand for food production intensifies, driving the need for effective pest and weed control measures in agriculture. Herbicides play a crucial role in ensuring higher crop yields by mitigating the impact of pests and weeds on agricultural output, thus contributing significantly to the anticipated growth of the herbicides market during the forecast period.

5. Polybutadiene (BR) Global Market Report 2023

An emerging trend within the polybutadiene rubber market is the production of neodymium polybutadiene (ND-PBR) rubber. Neodymium, used as a catalyst in this synthetic polybutadiene, imparts exceptional qualities to the rubber. ND-PBR exhibits remarkable elasticity and resilience against dynamic stresses at varying temperatures, encompassing both high and low ranges. This innovative material finds significant utility in diverse industries, with a major emphasis on tire manufacturing, conveyor belt production, golf ball fabrication, footwear production, and various other industrial applications.

6. Polystyrene-Plastic Material And Resins Global Market Report 2023

The global market for polystyrene-plastic materials and resins is poised for expansion, projected to rise from $71.91 billion in 2027, with a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. This growth is notably driven by the rising demand for packaged products, especially in emerging economies like China and India. The increasing consumer preference for convenience and ready-to-use products has led to a surge in packaged goods consumption. Polystyrene-plastic materials and resins play a pivotal role in packaging solutions due to their versatility, durability, and cost-effectiveness, making them essential components within the broader packaging industry.

7. Shaving Preparations Global Market Report 2023

A significant trend gaining traction within the shaving preparations market is the introduction of facial shaving cream tailored for women. This trend reflects the increasing popularity of women using facial shaving cream as part of their grooming routine to address the visibility of facial hair. With the aim of minimizing the appearance of hair over time, this innovation caters to the preferences of individuals seeking effective and specialized solutions for their grooming needs. As more women embrace this approach, the launch of facial shaving cream for women is shaping the dynamics of the shaving preparations market.

8. Silicone Global Market Report 2023

The growth of the silicone market is propelled by the rising demand for green chemicals. This demand surge is notably influenced by the growing emphasis on utilizing environmentally friendly materials. In this context, silicone products stand out as a favorable option, as they are considered both ecologically sound and more long-lasting compared to their plastic counterparts. The increased stress on sustainable practices is driving the adoption of silicone products, thereby contributing to the growth trajectory of the silicone market.

9. Solvent Based Coatings Global Market Report 2023

The global market for solvent-based coatings is anticipated to expand from $58.73 billion in 2027, with a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This growth is attributed to the inherent quick-drying nature of solvent-based coatings, which makes them well-suited for application in humid environments. This unique characteristic enhances their performance and durability in conditions where moisture is prevalent. As a result, solvent-based coatings find increased application in various industries, contributing to the overall growth of the solvent-based coatings market.

10. Solvent-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2023

In response to increasing demand, solvent-based printing ink companies are integrating thermal inkjet inks into their offerings. Thermal inkjet printing involves the expulsion of ink droplets through the superheating of a small section of solvent-based ink. This innovative approach offers several advantages, including improved performance, reduced costs, and enhanced ink versatility, particularly in applications like photo printing. By harnessing the benefits of thermal inkjet technology, these companies are catering to evolving market requirements and providing solutions that meet the demands of various printing applications.

11. Surface Active Agents Global Market Report 2023

The popularity of extra concentrated laundry detergents is on the rise, driven by their ability to minimize water consumption. Companies are actively working on developing concentrated detergent formulations that can yield substantial water savings, with the potential to conserve up to 45 million gallons of water annually. Moreover, these concentrated detergents contribute to reduced plastic usage for packaging and enhance energy efficiency during transportation.

