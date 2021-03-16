Chemical Companies in Sulfamic Acid Market Aim at Meeting Diverse Demands of End-use Industries, Valuation projected to Rise at CAGR of ~5% during 2020-2030: TMR

- Paper & pulp industry see massive demand for high-grade sulfamic acid, market players tap into the steadily rising demand in well rehabilitation applications

- Asia Pacific accounted for sizable revenue share in sulfamic acid market, uptake in diverse applications key to growth of the regional market

ALBANY, N.Y., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sulfamic acid is used popularly used as an acidic cleaning agents for several applications, notably in descaling of industrial equipment and domestic appliances. The cleaning characteristics of the acid is used in the cleaning of boilers, condensers, and heat exchangers, and removing biological, chemical, and physical contaminants that clog pipes. Chemical companies in the sulfamic acid market find demand in high grade, pure grade, and technical products. Widespread demand for these exists in two key manufacturing industries comprising paper & pulp industry and dyes and pigments. Thus, the proliferation of demand for paper and pigments in various end-use industries also propels the production of sulfamic acid, thereby boosting the global valuation of the sulfamic acid market. A key end-use vertical is the packaging industry.

By the end of 2030, the sulfamic acid market is projected to reach worth of US$ 226 Mn. Growing use of sulfamic acid in well rehabilitation applications underpins a large part of the current revenue streams. Manufacturers are cautious about the fire safety hazards arising out of vigorous reaction of sulfamic acid with bases, and, hence are leaning on adopting best-in-class tools and technologies to avoid mishaps. They are also striving to reduce the chances of adulteration.

Key Findings of Sulfamic Acid Market Study

Adoption of Technologically Advanced Equipment Advance Custom Manufacturing Goals

Chemical companies are looking for adopting ISO 9001 and 14001 certified manufacturing techniques to meet the need for advanced chemistries. A case in point is the demand for such chemistries for on-site biological wastewater treatment applications. They are also spending increasingly on custom manufacturing units and in developing cutting-edge blending capabilities.

Technical Grade Sulfamic Acid Attractive Category

The growing demand for sulfamic acid in chlorine stabilization applications has fueled the production of the acid. Pure grade and technical grades are both gathering traction among chemical producers to attract demand in end-use industries. A growing numbers of players are keen on producing sulfamic acid in various grades and forms to meet the needs of a wide cross-section of overall applications in the sulfamic acid market. Thus, they are keen on making the manufacturing units flexible. The growing demand for sulfamic acid among businesses in regular monitoring and preventative well maintenance has also stimulated them to diversify their product portfolio. Countries that are at forefront of technical grade substance are China, Dubai, and India.

Chemical Companies Target Dyes and Pigment Applications

Rise in utilization of sulfamic acid for removal of excessive nitrides in different stages of manufacturing pigments and dyes is bolstering the revenue generation in the sulfamic acid market. Thus, the rise in uptake of paints and dyes in packaging, printing, construction, and consumer is naturally a precursor to the rapidly growing demand for sulfamic acid production.

Sulfamic Acid Market: Key Drivers

Rising application of dyes and pigments spurs the demand for sulfamic acid

Strides being made in plastic industry bolstering the prospects

Rapidly expanding valuation of the packaging industries around the world is boosting the sulfamic acid market.

Adoption of new safety protocols in chemical manufacturing is favouring the market growth.

Sulfamic Acid Market: Regional Dynamics

On the regional front, Asia Pacific accounted for a sizable share of sulfamic acid market in 2019, amounting to 40%. The growth has been fuelled by the widespread demand for the chemical in plastics, pharmaceutical, pigment, and paper packaging applications. China and India are brimming with opportunities, and are expected to be potentially lucrative markets over the forecast period. North America and Europe have also been highly lucrative regional markets over the past few years.

