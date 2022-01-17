Chemical and Petrochemical Market in Malaysia to Garner 150,375.8 Tons vis-à-vis Volume, Says TMR Study

- Increasing entry of domestic and foreign oil & gas companies to tap into the vast oil & gas reserves in Malaysia underscores growth of the chemical and petrochemical market in the country

- Rapid industrialization and urbanization that depend on capital-intensive and export-oriented industries funded by foreign capital and supported by subsidies favorable to the growth of chemical and petrochemical market in Malaysia

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts at TMR estimate the Malaysia chemical and petrochemical market to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% for the forecast period from 2021 to 2025. The incessant demand for chemicals and petrochemicals in several end-use industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and automotive propels the Malaysia chemical and petrochemical market.

The vast oil & gas reserves in Malaysia account for a significant revenue to the chemical and petrochemical market in the country. This is attracting new companies to establish refinery facilities that would produce a range of chemical and petrochemical products. New players are entering into partnerships with large petroleum companies in the country to gain from their foothold in the chemical and petrochemical market in Malaysia.

Moreover, chemicals and petrochemicals are an integral part of the chemical industry due to their substantial use in the manufacture of synthetic materials.

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse impact on the Malaysia chemical and petrochemical market. An estimated 5% to 15% decline in foreign direct investment (FDI) has compelled stakeholders to focus on positive or limited negative impact industries. Furthermore, companies are undertaking initiatives to redesign their workflow processes at manufacturing plants to lessen the challenges of the pandemic. This is anticipated to revive growth of the chemical and petrochemical market in Malaysia.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=84193

Malaysia Chemical and Petrochemical Market – Key Findings of Report

Dependence on capital-intensive and export-oriented industries for the undergoing rapid economic development in Malaysia boosts the chemical and petrochemical market in the country

boosts the chemical and petrochemical market in the country Proposition of the Government of Malaysia to position the country as the main oil & gas hub in Asia Pacific over the next few years to garner extensive revenues for the chemical and petrochemical market

to position the country as the main oil & gas hub in over the next few years to garner extensive revenues for the chemical and petrochemical market Demand for petrochemicals from the chemical industry that contributes substantial revenue to the economy of Malaysia spells growth in the chemical and petrochemical market of the country

spells growth in the chemical and petrochemical market of the country Incessant demand for petrochemicals from various industries, including consumer goods, energy, automotive, and healthcare spurs growth curve of the Malaysia chemical and petrochemical market

chemical and petrochemical market Refining product segment held the leading share of the chemical and petrochemical market in Malaysia in 2020

in 2020 Companies in the Malaysia chemical and petrochemical market seek to diversify production into biofuels and natural gas in a bid to shift to cleaner fuels for the rising demand for diesel in the manufacture of construction equipment

chemical and petrochemical market seek to diversify production into biofuels and natural gas in a bid to shift to cleaner fuels for the rising demand for diesel in the manufacture of construction equipment Palm oil emerges as a feasible feedstock in the production of 1,3-propanediol and bio-lubricants. Availability of palm oil in abundance in Malaysia is favorable for the development of bio-based chemicals and thus benefit the chemical and petrochemical market.

is favorable for the development of bio-based chemicals and thus benefit the chemical and petrochemical market. Demand curve of the Malaysia chemical and petrochemical market gains from rising use of petrochemical polymers

Ask for Special Discount on Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=84193

Malaysia Chemical and Petrochemical Market – Growth Drivers

Large oil & gas reserves in Malaysia to derive petrochemicals such as propylene, ethylene, and benzene that are exported to different parts of the world drives the chemical and petrochemical market in Malaysia

to derive petrochemicals such as propylene, ethylene, and benzene that are exported to different parts of the world drives the chemical and petrochemical market in Substantial contribution of the chemical industry to the economy of Malaysia fuels the growth of Malaysia chemical and petrochemical market

Request a Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=84193

Malaysia Chemical and Petrochemical Market – Key Players

Petronas

Malaysia Hengyuan International Ltd

Vito

Petron

BASF Malaysia

Suka Chemicals

ConocoPhilip

Kemaman Bitumen Company

Pengerang Energy

San Miguel

Eastman Malaysia

Mapei Malaysia

The Malaysia chemical and petrochemical market is segmented as follows;

Malaysia Chemical and Petrochemical Market, by Product

Refining Products

Crude Oil



Gasoline



Diesel



Kerosene



Marine Oil



Asphalt



LPG



Propane



Butane



Sulfur



Sulfuric Acid

Chemical Products

Benzene



Styrene



HDPE



LLDPE



PP



Butene-1



Butadiene



MTBE



PO



Acetic Acid



Methanol



EVA

Coal

Coal Chemicals

Methane



Carbon Monoxide



Hydrogen



Ammonia



Hydrogen Sulfide



Others

Buy an Exclusive Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=84193<ype=S

Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Market:

Petrochemical Fasteners Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/petrochemical-fasteners-market.html

Marine Chemicals Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/marine-chemicals-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/malaysia-chemical-and-petrochemical-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research