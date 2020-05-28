CHEMEON® Surface Technology Supports Society of Women Engineers - Sierra Nevada Section "Night of the S.T.E.M. Stars"

MINDEN, Nevada, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Madylon Meiling recognizes the importance of science and technology in our world today, and especially the value that women engineers play in that role. Several years ago, as owner and CEO, Dr. Meiling transformed CHEMEON Surface Technology from the ashes of an insolvent metal finishing company to profitability and success in the global race to replace the known carcinogen hexavalent chrome with environmentally friendly chemistry.

CHEMEON CEO Dr. Madylon Meiling celebrates the Society of Women Engineers Sierra Nevada honorees. Images contained in the video include Dr. Madylon Meiling and Erin Brockovich, CHEMEON Dr. Catherine Munson onsite at Kennedy Space Center Beachside Atmospheric Corrosion Test Site, and CHEMEON Chemist/Business Development Manager Shay Davis at CHEMEON Surface Technology Center. CHEMEON is a global leader in MIL-SPEC corrosion protection that replaces hexavalent chrome. Copyright CHEMEON 2020.

Dr. Meiling and CHEMEON created the turnaround with a talented team, including many women who served in critical research, chemical engineering, business development and administrative roles for the company.

"CHEMEON is significantly successful today because of the great scientific and administrative minds of the numerous women on our team," says Dr. Meiling, whose company is a staunch supporter of the Society of Women Engineers, Sierra Nevada Section (SWE-SNS) 'Night of the S.T.E.M. Stars' virtual event May 31.

In lieu of a physical banquet, SWE-SNS will be curating a virtual achievement celebration to recognize our community rock stars in science, technology, engineering and math (S.T.E.M.) in the Lake Tahoe, Reno, Sparks and Carson City areas of Northern Nevada/California.

Alexes Garrett, local section president, says that for more than 60 years the Society of Women Engineers has been the world's largest advocate and catalyst for change for women in engineering and technology. Dr. Dee Frewert, SWE Member Chair, adds, "The Coronavirus has certainly challenged us to innovate, evolve, and transform our plans." Frewert says. "SWE-Sierra Nevada Section is charging forward to ensure we honor and recognize our awardees through a virtual rendition of our Night of the STEM Stars banquet happening online May 31st at www.swebanquet.org.

Dr. Meiling is excited to have CHEMEON as a sponsor and supporter of the Night of the S.T.E.M. Stars virtual event for S.W.E.-SNS.

"CHEMEON Surface Technology has chosen to sponsor the Society of Women Engineers, Sierra Nevada Section recognition of UNR students in its mission to encourage participation in engineering and scientific careers. CHEMEON provides student opportunities for internships and research assistants in our Tech Center. CHEMEON values corporate social responsibility and SWE is one of our favorite organizations," Dr. Meiling says.

CHEMEON is one of the foremost research and development experts in the metal finishing industry. It manufactures and supports the MIL SPEC qualified replacement to hexavalent chrome, and supports patented and patent pending chemistries designed to provide corrosion protection and enhanced adhesion properties to light metals.

"Our vision is to be the leader in environmentally responsible coatings and surface technologies, committed to research, development, customer service and solutions," Dr. Meiling says. "CHEMEON offers the most advanced surface engineering solutions, providing our customers with a proprietary advantage to excel in the global marketplace."

In fact, the CHEMEON Technology Center on the company's Minden, Nevada campus is designed and built to provide a state-of-the-art research center for the metal finishing industry and to educate professionals in the latest finishing techniques, as well as in CHEMEON technology. The CHEMEON Tech Center brings together design, automation, computer science, and research and development excellence in a 3,000 square feet area designated for the research-scale finishing line, the process control center, the training classroom, the chemistry (analytical) area, and various safety features.

Dr. Meiling invites students to visit the CHEMEON Technology Center and meet its women in S.T.E.M. positions, working diligently to research and develop environmentally responsible coatings and surface technologies.

"Hopefully, one of the women honored at the SNS-SWE Night of the S.T.E.M. Stars will work for CHEMEON and be part of the team that develops the next environmentally responsible coating," Dr. Meiling says.

About CHEMEON

CHEMEON Surface Technology is a global leader in advanced, innovative and environmentally responsible surface finishing solutions in the conversion coating, anodizing, anodic seal and chemfilm markets for the aerospace, automotive, electronics, heavy equipment, marine, medical, military and other industry sectors. The "Power of CHEMEON Protection You Can See™" includes patented CHEMEON eTCP™ conversion coating and anodic seal that provides a distinct color for visual verification that parts are coated and protected. CHEMEON is licensed by the U.S. Navy to provide MIL-SPEC (MIL-DTL 81706 and MIL DTL 5541F) Trivalent Chromium Pre-Treatment; CHEMEON TCP-HF® (Hex Free), CHEMEON TCP-HF EPA (Extended Protection Additive), CHEMEON TCP-HF SP (Spray) and CHEMEON TCP-HF Touch Up Pen. CHEMEON also provides a full line of anodizing pre and post treatments, additives, dyes, custom R&D, consulting and university level training.

For additional information on CHEMEON Surface Technology, please visit https://chemeon.com

Information, images and video contained in this release are CHEMEON Copyright 2020

