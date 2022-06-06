Chelated Iron Agriculture Micronutrient Market is projected to be Valued at US$ 331.6 Mn by 2032

Technological advancements in agriculture and associated sectors is projected to drive the expansion in the chelated iron agriculture micronutrient market

Rise in efforts of governments of many nations to support agriculture sector is favoring the market expansion

ALBANY, N.Y., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An assessment by Transparency Market Research (TMR) projects the global chelated iron agriculture micronutrient market to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2022 to 2032. One of the prominent factors driving the market demand for chelated iron agriculture micronutrient is rising premiumization of agriculture supplements across several parts of the globe.

Rising inclination among people toward consuming healthy food has resulted into increasing focus of farmers boosting their agriculture productivity by utilizing advanced nutrient ingredients and supplements. Moreover, the shift in consumer behavior is also encouraging food manufacturing companies to utilize premium and high-quality ingredients in their products in order to fulfil the current market demands. Such trends in the chelated iron agriculture micronutrient market are prognosticated to help in the rapid market expansion during the forecast period, notes a TMR assessment.

Chelated Iron Agriculture Micronutrient Market: Key Findings

Chelated iron fertilizers are gaining popularity as effective solutions for use in turf grasses and ornamental plants. Hence, rising focus of developing nations toward infrastructure development and beautification of cities is resulting into surge in the demand for chelated iron micronutrients in order to develop leisure parks and green gardens. Moreover, increase in the demand for chelated iron agriculture micronutrients in alfalfa and soybean applications is bolstering the growth opportunities in the global chelated iron agriculture micronutrient market.

With improving spending power of people from many developed and developing nations, this population pool is increasing the demand for superior quality fruits, vegetables, and cereals. This factor has resulted into a rise in the demand for quality chelated fertilizers in a wide range of applications, which in turn, is creating profitable prospects for key vendors in the chelated iron agriculture micronutrient market.

Food inflation is one of the key issues experienced by farmers across the globe. In order to address this issue, government authorities of many nations around the world are reforming different policies that can help in making agriculture a profitable business. Moreover, several governments are providing subsidies for the use of different fertilizers such as macro and micro fertilizers. In addition, many regulatory authorities are encouraging fertilizer manufacturers to adopt next-gen production practices. These efforts are favoring the growth curve of the chelated iron agriculture micronutrient market.

Chelated Iron Agriculture Micronutrient Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in the need for improving the crop productivity globally is fueling the chelated iron agriculture micronutrient market

Increasing understanding among manufacturers, distributors, and farmers about the advantages of micronutrients is leading to revenue-generation opportunities in the market

Chelated Iron Agriculture Micronutrient Market: Regional Analysis

The chelated iron agriculture micronutrient market in North America is projected to be valued at US$ 69.6 Mn by 2032, expanding at CAGR 7.0% during the forecast period

is projected to be valued at by 2032, expanding at CAGR 7.0% during the forecast period The East Asia chelated iron agriculture micronutrient market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR 7.9% during the forecast period and gain a valuation of US$ 52.8 Mn by 2032

Chelated Iron Agriculture Micronutrient Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Aries Agro Limited.

AGROPLASMA SL

Aushadh Limited

ATP Nutrition Ltd.

BASF SE.

Baicor, LLC

Chittari Agricare Pvt. Ltd.

BRANDT, Inc.

Compass Minerals International Inc.

CHS Inc.

Dow

COMPO EXPERT GmbH

Napnutriscience

Haifa Negev technologies LTD.

Nufarm Ltd.

Nouryon

Yara International ASA

SQM S.A.

Chelated Iron Agriculture Micronutrient Market Segmentation

Application

Cereals

Pulses and Oilseeds

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

