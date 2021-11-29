Chef Stéphane Décotterd at Glion Institute of Higher Education awarded 18 by Gault et Millau

Opened in September this year, Maison Décotterd is a gastronomic destination with three unique spaces including the gastronomic Restaurant, the Bistro, and the Lounge Bar. In this spectacular location, Stéphane and Stéphanie Décotterd will pursue their quest for excellence.

Stéphane Décotterd states "It is an honor for me and the team to be awarded 18 points. Renewing our distinction is the recognition of the incredible work that has been done for the past months and a sign of trust in our capability of driving with excellence the ambitious project of Maison Décotterd."

The menus of Maison Décotterd are designed around the Chef's philosophy of an always evolving regionally sourced, sustainable and original cuisine. Among the variety of dishes, guests can savor a Chamois from Val-d'Illiez with potato gnocchi flavored with saffron grown in the Swiss region of Vulliens, a Grison Salmon from Lostallo or a "Pâté en croute" of poultry from Gruyère.

"We are delighted to count the Maison Décotterd team as part of Glion Institute of Higher Education. Above all we are thrilled to see how Glion students fully embrace this chance to be inspired by unique talents." said Fabien Fresnel, Chief Operating Officer, Sommet Education.

Pledge of excellence, Maison Décotterd has become part of the Relais & Châteaux association, joining a network of 580 unique hotels and restaurants throughout the world.

