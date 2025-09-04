Cheese Powder Market Size worth USD 2.15 billion by 2030, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global cheese powder market is witnessing strong growth, driven by rising demand for convenience foods, the expansion of Western food chains in developing economies, and advances in cheese processing technologies. The cheese powder market size is projected to grow from USD 1.48 billion in 2025 to USD 2.15 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.71% over the forecast period 2025-2030. This market expansion is fueled by rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and the increasing adoption of Western eating habits, particularly in Asia-Pacific. Spray-dried cheese powder is emerging as a key segment due to its longer shelf life, ease of transport, and ability to deliver consistent taste across applications such as sauces, dips, packaged snacks, and processed foods. Its versatility continues to drive growth across both developed and emerging regions.

Key Trends and Drivers

Western Food Chains Shaping Market Demand

The rapid expansion of Western quick-service restaurants (QSRs) in developing economies has significantly boosted the demand for cheese powder as a reliable flavoring ingredient. Standardized supply chains established by international brands ensure consistent product quality while reducing reliance on cold storage infrastructure. These practices have influenced local producers to replicate successful formulations, further embedding cheese powder into regional food systems. For example, the increasing presence of fast-food chains in Asia-Pacific markets has accelerated demand for mozzarella powder, closely linked to the rising global consumption of pizza products.

Convenience Foods and Snacking Trends Driving Consumption

Changing lifestyles, busy work schedules, and an emphasis on quick meal solutions continue to shape consumer behavior. Cheese powder is increasingly integrated into ready meals, instant noodles, soups, and bakery products due to its ease of use and storage advantages. The snacking industry has emerged as a major growth avenue, with cheese-flavored snacks such as chips, puffs, and crackers witnessing strong consumer traction across all age groups. As global snacking patterns evolve, the report emphasizes the strategic role of cheese powder in delivering authentic taste experiences while balancing health and nutrition demands.

Technological Advancements and Market Innovation

Innovation remains at the core of market competition. Food scientists and ingredient manufacturers are investing in microencapsulation technologies to preserve cheese aroma and flavor while enhancing functionality in diverse food systems. Manufacturers are also focusing on clean-label solutions, addressing growing consumer demand for natural ingredients with no artificial additives. Such innovations are driving premium product launches across mozzarella, cheddar, and specialty cheese powder segments.

Regional Outlook

North America continues to dominate the global cheese powder market, supported by mature cheese consumption patterns and well-established QSR networks. Europe maintains steady growth with strict quality standards that favor established manufacturers. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing market, with China, India, and Southeast Asia leading demand for cheese-flavored products. The region's expanding middle class, rapid urbanization, and exposure to international cuisines further enhance market potential.

Competitive Landscape

The global Cheese Powder Market is moderately fragmented, with leading multinational players driving large-scale operations. These companies focus on vertical integration and sustainable processing technologies to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact. Meanwhile, regional players are carving out niches by offering provenance-based flavors, halal- and kosher-certified products, and innovations tailored to local consumer preferences.

Key Players in the Global Cheese Powder Market

Kerry Group plc

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Land O'Lakes, Inc.

Lactosan A/S

FrieslandCampina Ingredients

Glanbia plc

Dairy Farmers of America

Agropur Ingredients

Ornua Ingredients

Commercial Creamery Company

Bluegrass Ingredients, Inc.

Aarkay Food Products Ltd.

Hoosier Hill Farm

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Grozette B.V.

Grande Custom Ingredients Group

All American Foods

Batory Foods

Lactalis Ingredients

Food Source International

Key Industry Insights

Mozzarella Cheese Market

The global mozzarella cheese market is poised for steady growth, projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.31% from 2025 to 2030. By 2030, the market is expected to achieve a significant valuation, driven by rising demand across quick-service restaurants, retail channels, and bakery applications.

Cheese Market

The global cheese market is projected to rise from USD 163.83 billion in 2025 to USD 210.15 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.94%. This steady momentum is fueled by strong consumer demand for both traditional cheese varieties and premium artisanal offerings. Evolving tastes, broader product portfolios, and the growing influence of branding continue to shape market dynamics and open new opportunities for industry players.

Cheddar Cheese Market

The cheddar cheese market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2025 and 2030, driven by rising consumer preference for protein-rich, convenient formats. The growing popularity of cubes, slices, and shredded varieties is fueling market expansion across both retail and foodservice channels.

