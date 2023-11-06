Cheerleading Equipment Market to Reach $2.5 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in fitness and wellness trends have increased the demand for cheerleading equipment, as more individuals seek unique and dynamic workouts. Incorporating cheerleading elements into fitness routines attract fitness enthusiasts. This trend has fueled the market growth by driving interest in basic cheerleading equipment, such as pom-poms and mats, to support engaging and active workouts, while also expanding the consumer base for cheerleading gear.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cheerleading Equipment Market by Equipment Type (Apparel and Accessories, Protective Gear, Mat, Flags and Banners, Pom Poms, and Others), End User (Schools And Colleges, Universities And Institutes, Gymnastic and Acro Teams, and Sports Teams), and Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Brand Stores, Online Stores, and Others)". According to the report, the global cheerleading equipment market generated $1.7 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $2.5 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The rise in popularity of cheerleading as a sport, both at the school and professional levels, has significantly surged the demand for cheerleading equipment. There is a greater need for specialized gear and apparel to support performances and ensure safety as more individuals and teams engage in cheerleading activities. This growing interest expands the market's customer base and also fuels innovation in equipment design and technology. In addition, the increase in fanbase and media coverage further elevate the sport's visibility, driving demand for high-quality equipment to meet the needs of both athletes and enthusiasts.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $1.7 billion Market Size in 2032 $2.5 billion CAGR 4.4 % No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Equipment Type, End Users, Distribution Channel, and region Drivers Increased participation in cheerleading Rise in investment in cheerleading programs Rise in Technological advancements Restraints Rapid fashion and style change High safety standards for cheerleading equipment's Opportunities Rise in customization and personalization

The Apparel and Accessories segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on equipment type, the apparel and accessories segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more the two-fifths of the global cheerleading equipment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Continuous development in apparel and accessories with advanced materials that provide performance benefits, such as moisture-wicking, durability, and flexibility, has proved to be an attractive selling point. However, the mat segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032. The growth in emphasis on safety in cheerleading has led to a greater demand for high-quality mats that meet safety regulations and standards as the compliance with safety regulations is essential for the safety of athletes.

The School & Colleges segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the school & colleges segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global cheerleading equipment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The increased emphasis on inclusivity has led the schools and colleges to follow cheerleading activity , which has encouraged a broader range of students to participate regardless of their background, gender, or physical abilities. However, the gymnastic and acro teams segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to surge in inclination of gymnastic and acro teams toward specialized and customized uniforms that offer both performance functionality and visual appeal.

The Retail Store segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the retail store segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more the one-third of the global cheerleading equipment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Growing popularity of cheerleading as a sport and a form of entertainment has driven demand for specialized equipment and apparel. Schools, colleges, and cheerleading squads are increasingly looking for high-quality gear, which presents a growth opportunity for retailers. However, the online stores segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032. Increase in penetration of cheerleading equipment products in various online portals in developing regions and rise in number of offers or discounts attract campers to purchase accessories through online channels.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global cheerleading equipment market revenue, in this region, there is presence of a robust sports culture and an emphasis on school and college athletics, which drives the demand for cheerleading as a supporting and entertaining activity. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032. The Asia-Pacific region is showing an increasing commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing. The growth of cheerleading in various sports and the thriving professional leagues in the region, such as the Basketball Association of the Philippines (PBA) and Japan's B. League, offer opportunities for equipment manufacturers and retailers to expand their presence and offer specialized gear for these events.

Leading Market Players: -

Adidas AG

ASICS Corporation

Mizuno Corporation

Fruit of the Loom, Inc.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc.

Nfinity

Nike, Inc.

Puma SE

DICKS Sporting Goods, Inc

Iconix International.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global cheerleading equipment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

