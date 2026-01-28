CHCC 2026 Opens Registration, Offering a One-Stop Platform for Hospital Construction Solutions and Real-World Applications

TIANJIN, China, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 27th China Hospital Construction Conference & International Hospital Build and Infrastructure Exposition (CHCC 2026), a globally recognized hospital construction event, will be held from May 23 to 25, 2026, at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin), China.

Having been held successfully for 26 consecutive editions, CHCC has evolved into a widely recognized industry platform in the hospital construction sector, bringing together academic insights and industry practice. The event offers a one-stop platform for healthcare infrastructure professionals to learn, network, and explore practical solutions.

CHCC2026 will feature an exhibition spanning over 100,000 square meters, showcasing solutions from more than 800 qualified suppliers worldwide. The event is expected to attract over 60,000 professional visitors and more than 150 delegations. In parallel, the conference program will host over 100 forums with more than 1,000 speakers, drawing an anticipated audience of over 10,000 attendees.

Designed as an immersive, use-case-driven experience, CHCC 2026 is structured around eight themed pavilions, covering areas of operational efficiency, innovation in specialized medical systems, integrated building systems, interior environments, clinical space upgrades, cleanroom engineering, hospital wards, and AI technologies. Within these halls, 40 exhibition zones will cover the end-to-end hospital construction procurement process, spanning hospital planning and design, mechanical and electrical systems, interior finishing, specialized medical engineering solutions, medical equipment, medical robots, digitally enabled hospital operations, and logistics and operations management. Together, they will present thousands of integrated, application-ready solutions shaping the future of modern healthcare infrastructure.

Why Attend CHCC 2026?

1. Access complete hospital construction solutions through a one-stop platform

2. Get insights from over 1,000 experts on trends, case studies, and emerging practices in hospital construction

3. Engage in exclusive activities, including the CHCC Awards Ceremony, pre-conference training, hospital tours, book launches, and leadership talks

"This year (2025) marks our fifth year of participating in CHCC. Every exhibition has been an unforgettable experience! CHCC is a powerful platform for global business communication and growth, offering innovative solutions and unique opportunities. If you're looking to expand your influence or explore new markets, it's definitely worth a try," said Athena, President of the China German Hortig-rohrpost Group.

Held alongside the exhibition, the conference program will provide comprehensive coverage across the hospital construction process, featuring forward-looking insights and in-depth discussions across seven core areas: healthcare infrastructure, digitally enabled hospital operations, integrated medical and senior care, medical engineering, hospital facilities and logistics management, medical robotics, and clinical discipline development.

CHCC 2026 invites healthcare infrastructure professionals worldwide to visit the exhibition and join this landmark event dedicated to the planning, construction, and operation of modern healthcare facilities.

Official website: https://www.chccchina.com/en

Get your free expo ticket: https://reg.reed-sinopharm.com/pc/#/login?id=25aa73cabd5b411c9052360160ba58e3&channelUuid=dde1a7af3a0e4db68dbd6ef51c4b6a5b

Event Organizer:

CHCC2026 is jointly organized by Zhuyitai, Reed Sinopharm Exhibitions (RSE), and Z&R Exhibitions. Notably, RSE is a joint venture between Sinopharm, China's largest healthcare group, and RX Global, a world-leading event organizer.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2871388/image_5054076_20260255.jpg