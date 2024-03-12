CHC Shifts Biking Accessibility into Higher Gear with Official Handcycle Launch at Taipei Cycle 2024

As a leader in bicycle design, the Center also joins key players in Taiwan's bicycle ecosystem in a pledge to advance sustainability and social responsibility.

TAIPEI, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At Taipei Cycle 2024 (March 5-10), the Cycling and Health Tech Industry R&D Center (CHC), a leader in bicycle design based in Taiwan, took a major step in expanding accessibility and inclusion in the biking ecosystem through formally launching its innovative handcycle for physically challenged riders to enjoy the outdoors. Also during the event, the Center and its partner, the Bicycle Alliance for Sustainability (BAS), joined hands with key players involved in Taiwan's bicycle industry to collectively pledge to take action across several sustainable and socially responsible focus areas.

Pictured left to right: Ms. Ho Shin-Ru, Mr. Chiou Chyou-Huey, Mr. Chih Ching Yang, Mr. Patrick Pai, Mr. Huang Jia-Shiang.

"We envision a more accessible, inclusive, sustainable, and socially conscious bicycling community worldwide," remarked Chairman Pai of the CHC. "With the launch of the Handcycle and this pledge, we are setting the wheels in motion to realize this vision."

CHC will partner with Gomier Manufacturing Co. to bring its Handcycle to customers through manufacturing and sales.

To learn more about how Handcycle delivers cutting-edge smart technology to empower accessibility, please contact: vickyh@gomier.com.tw

Accessibility through design: CHC's Handcycle

For many people, the action of riding a bicycle presents no difficulty and is a regular part of daily life. However, for disabled people — who represent approximately 15% of the world's population — riding a bicycle may be a dream that they believe is just out of reach. To make the enjoyment of biking and the outdoors more accessible, CHC is debuting its Handcycle to enable people of all abilities to experience the feeling of cycling by using either their hands to pedal or electric power.

To bring maximum comfort to everyone, the Handcycle offers a low-step frame design and adjustable seat. It is equipped with an advanced rear-mounted dual-battery system, offering a range of up to 50 kilometers. Designed with the latest technology, It delivers smart IoT capabilities, such as real-time vehicle monitoring and an innovative human-machine interface; proximity alerts to both vehicles and objects for enhanced safety; and the ability to monitor vital signs, including heart rate, as needed.

Advancing sustainability and social responsibility in biking

With BAS leading the announcement, the pledge outlined several goals for Taiwan's bike industry to create:

Set common targets for Carbon Emissions Reduction, aimed at achieving significant reductions by 2030

aimed at achieving significant reductions by 2030 Pursue Carbon Footprint Verification

Embrace principles of the Circular Economy

Champion Environmental Conservation

Foster Respect for Diversity and Humanity

Provide Comprehensive Education on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles

on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles Embrace Individual Carbon Credit Passports

Align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Awards Ceremony of the 25th IBDC & Achievements Presentation of MOEA Technology Development Program

While the pledge was announced on the second day, the first day of the show, March 6, saw a number of key activities. CHC held the International Bicycle Design Award Competition for inventive new concepts, and visitors to its booth could view a short film telling the story of its new handcycle. CHC also held a talk show to educate visitors about the industry and ESG principles in an engaging way.

The International Bicycle Design Award Competition drew significant participation and involved a number of industry and economic luminaries: Mr. Chih Ching Yang, Chief Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs; Mr. Chiou Chyou-Huey, Director General, Department of Industrial Technology, Ministry of Economic Affairs; Mr. Patrick Pai, Chairman, Cycling & Health Tech Industry R&D Center; Ms. Ho Shin-Ru, actress in a short film about CHC's handcycle; and Mr. Huang Jia-Shiang, General Manager, Gomier Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

About CHC

Founded by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Taiwan's cycling industry, the Cycling & Health Tech Industry R&D Center (CHC) is at the forefront of developing innovative cycling technologies, dedicated to enhancing the cycling experience for all, including those with disabilities. https://en.tbnet.org.tw/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2359192/image_5029659_29206511.jpg