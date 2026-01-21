Chartis Names MOZN a Leader in Both AML and KYC Solutions — One of Only 10 Worldwide.

MOZN is recognized as a Category Leader in Chartis Research's RiskTech® Quadrant 2025 for AML Transaction Monitoring Solutions and KYC Data and Solutions.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia and LONDON, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MOZN, an enterprise AI company, today announced that its platform, FOCAL, has been named a Category Leader in Chartis Research's RiskTech® Quadrant 2025 for both AML Transaction Monitoring Solutions and KYC Data and Solutions. This dual recognition places MOZN among ten vendors worldwide to achieve this distinction, positioning the company alongside global industry leaders.

The recognition highlights MOZN's innovation in Agentic AI for financial crime investigation, advanced analytics, workflow automation, and high-performance monitoring at scale. These capabilities make it a strong fit for complex financial institutions with growing regulatory demands. Known for delivering measurable improvements in operational efficiency, MOZN has helped customers achieve reductions of up to 85% in false positives, 70% faster case resolution times, and significantly lower compliance overheads.

Dr. Mohammed Alhussein, Founder and CEO of MOZN, stated, "This recognition from Chartis Research reflects the depth of innovation we've invested in building technologies that solve real challenges for financial institutions operating under rising regulatory and operational pressure. The platform's listing as a Category Leader in both AML Monitoring and KYC demonstrates that our approach to AI-driven risk intelligence is delivering meaningful outcomes where it matters most; sharper decisions, stronger compliance, and greater resilience for our customers in every market we serve."

Ahmad Kataf, Senior Research Specialist at Chartis Research, added, "MOZN's category leader position in our KYC Solutions RiskTech® Quadrant reflects several key factors. MOZN's solid product foundation and AI-driven approach align strongly with the challenges faced by financial institutions today and support the company's continued expansion across global markets."

As governments and financial institutions worldwide accelerate the adoption of AI-driven compliance technologies, MOZN's inclusion in the RiskTech® Quadrant marks a major milestone in its global momentum. The recognition reinforces the company's position as a trusted partner to banks, fintechs, insurers, and regulators seeking to strengthen financial crime prevention while improving operational efficiency.

Chartis Research is a leading independent research and advisory firm focused on the global risk technology market, including the software, data, and AI solutions financial institutions rely on for risk management, compliance, and financial crime prevention. The RiskTech® Quadrant reports by Chartis Research are among the industry's most respected benchmarks, evaluating vendors based on two core dimensions: completeness of offering (technical capability, breadth of features, and product performance) and market potential (customer traction, scalability, and commercial viability). "Category Leader" is the highest designation a vendor can receive, indicating exceptional performance across both dimensions.

About MOZN

MOZN is an Enterprise AI company, enabling organizations to make informed decisions through specialized AI platforms, focused on two key areas: Financial Crime Prevention and Enterprise Knowledge Intelligence. MOZN technologies are built for global scale while adapting to the realities of every market it serves.

For more information, visit www.mozn.ai

