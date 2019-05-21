Charlotte Strömberg Named Sweden's Chair of the Year

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum's Chairman of the Board, Charlotte Strömberg, has been declared Sweden's best Chairman of the Board, with the Chair of the Year Sustainability 2018 award.

She was awarded the prize for her ability to successfully combine Castellum's economic, social and environmental sustainability, as well as enriching these values throughout all operational processes. Charlotte Strömberg is the third woman to receive the prize, which has been awarded eleven times.

"I'm extremely proud to be accepting this award. It's proof of the persistent efforts we make to create sustainable community construction that reaches far beyond Castellum's borders. I'd also like to thank my colleagues on the Board and the Executive Management Group, as well as all Castellum employees. We've all pulled together to put Castellum on the map as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in both national and international spheres. Business advantages go hand in hand with Castellum's Agenda for the Sustainable City 2030. Continuous improvements, with measurable goals for sustainability offer us a shortcut to our financial objectives as well as sustainable value-creation for our shareholders, customers, coworkers and other partners. On the personal side, it feels extra fun to be working in the boardroom with issues I hold closest to heart and to be able to inspire and be inspired by others," says Charlotte Strömberg, Castellum's Chairman of the Board.

Stated motive for awarding 2018 Chair of the Year Sustainability:

The winner is an extraordinary Chairman of the Board, who combines high competence and great ambitions with a particularly competent and effective leadership style. Her deep-set experience and knowledge from both the financial and real-estate sectors – along with influential leadership – have proven to be significant factors in the company's success. Add to that a burning energy for the company, its shareholders and employees, and you come as close to the ideal chairman of the board as can be imagined. She has driven and led the comprehensive but successful company restructuring campaign over the past few years. She has also kept a clear focus on demonstrating that sustainability creates value for shareholders. Charlotte possesses the wisdom and the strong drive to implement and see through strategies that lead to success.

About the Chair of the Year Sustainability award

The Chair of the Year Sustainability prize is awarded in the Nordic countries. This is the eleventh time the prize has been handed out in Sweden. Among previous recipients we find: Lena Hofsberger, Ambea AB; Hans Stråberg, Atlas Copco; Claes-Göran Sylvén, ICA-Gruppen AB; Anitra Steen, Svenska Spel; Fredrik Arp, Nolato AB; Melker Schörling, Hexagon AB; Fredrik Lundberg, Cardo AB; Carl Bennet, Getinge AB; Anders Narvinger, Alfa Laval AB; and Mats Qviberg, HQ AB. Up until 2018, the award was named Chair of the Year. For more information, visit www.styreinfo.no.

This year's award Jury comprised Lena Hofsberger, Chair of the Year 2017 and Nordic Chair of the Year, Ambea AB, board member, Max Hamburgers and Doro; Eva Elmstedt, Chairman, ProAct IT Group, board member, Gunnebo, Addtech, Semcon and Arjo; Björn Wolrath, Chairman, Rederi AB Gotland, board member, Företagsekonomiska Institutet 1888 AB; Magnus J Johansson, Senior Advisor, board recruitment (Dept. of Corporate Analysis and Governance, Ministry of Enterprise and Innovation); Torsten Österwall, CEO Yallotrade AB, Head of Företagsekonomiska Föreningen; Gunnar Eckbo, Jury Chair, board analyst and initiator of Chair of the Year in the Nordic countries; and Björn Riese, Chairman, Axis Communications and Mercuri Urval Holding, board member Arvid Nordquist HB.

Charlotte Strömberg

Charlotte Strömberg has been Chairman of the Board at Castellum since 2012. She is also a board member of Clas Ohlson AB, Kinnevik AB, Sofina S.A. and Skanska AB. In addition to this, Charlotte Strömberg is also a member of the Swedish Securities Council and co-founder of DHS Venture Partners, a risk capital fund, supported by alumni from the Stockholm School of Economics. She holds a Master of Business Administration and Economics from the Stockholm School of Economics, and has previously held operational positions such as CEO of Jones Lang LaSalle Nordic and leading positions within investment banking, including the Carnegie Investment Bank and Alfred Berg (ABN AMRO).

Castellum is one of the largest listed real estate companies in Sweden. Property values amount to SEK 89.2 billion and holdings comprise office, warehousing/logistics and public sector properties, covering a total leasable area of 4.2 million square metres.

The real estate portfolio is owned and managed under the Castellum brand through a decentralized organization with strong and clear local presence in 20 cities in Sweden and also in Copenhagen and Helsinki.

In 2018, Castellum received two awards for sustainability efforts; designated Number One in the world by GRESB for the offices-and-logistics sector, as well as the Level Gold award for sustainability reporting from the EPRA (European Public Real Estate Association). In addition, Castellum is the only Nordic real-estate and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), joining a select group of companies in the world who perform best on sustainability issues. The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap. For further information visit www.castellum.com.

