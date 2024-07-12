OXFORD, England, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Theolytics, a clinical stage biotechnology company harnessing viruses to combat disease, announced that Charlotte Casebourne Stock, Co-Founder and CEO, has decided to transition into an advisory role with the company. Mike Grey, Executive Chair of the board of directors will assume overall leadership responsibility until further notice.

Charlotte Casebourne Stock moves on from Theolytics to next entrepreneurial endeavour

Charlotte Casebourne Stock shares: "It's been extremely rewarding leading Theolytics from idea at inception in 2017 to dosing the first ovarian cancer patient with our lead oncolytic virus candidate THEO-260 this year. I set out on my entrepreneurial journey to drive equitable access to healthcare innovation, and to create sustainable companies. With the progress made, and our investors' support for Theolytics' lead clinical program, it is the right time for me to embark on a new chapter, in line with my personal mission."

Mike Grey commented: "On behalf of the board and Theolytics' investors we would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to Charlotte. Without her, Theolytics wouldn't be in the strong position the company finds itself in today. Under Charlotte's leadership, over $40m of dilutive and non-dilutive capital was raised, and in only seven years the company has advanced into the clinic. We respect her decision to pursue new entrepreneurial endeavors, and wish her the very best. I look forward to working with her as an advisor, alongside Theolytics' Board and team to execute on the promising strategy defined."

About Theolytics

Theolytics is working to develop next generation oncolytic viral therapies, pioneering a new approach to develop efficacious, targeted candidates suitable for systemic intravenous delivery. The company is focused on the clinical development of its lead program, with the ambition of providing better outcomes for patients with ovarian cancer. Theolytics is backed by international life sciences investors M Ventures, Taiho Ventures, Epidarex Capital, Oxford Science Enterprises, Sound Bioventures and The University of Oxford.

