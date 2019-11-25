Charles University: Half a Million Czechs Suffering from Shortness of Breath With Nine Out of Ten Using Sprays and Inhalers Incorrectly

Alarming data from the experts gathered for the International Symposium Hot topics in Respiratory Medicine, hosted in Praga and co-organized by Charles University, Department of Pneumology University Hospital Hradec Kralove of Prague by Physiopathology and Transplantation Department University of Milan, Complex unit Pneumology IRCCS Foundation Cà Granda Ospedale Maggiore Policlinico, Personalized Medicine Asthma & Allergy Center Humanitas University & Research Hospital of Milan and by Fondazione Internazionale Menarini.

PRAGUE, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ways to make mistakes in using an inhaler for the treatment of respiratory diseases such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease are varied, with nine out of ten patients committing one or more errors that could alter the effectiveness of the treatment with only one out of four receiving adequate training from their doctor. For instance, there are those who don't remove the cap from the inhaler before inhaling, those who forget to load it with the powdered drug, or those who breathe at the wrong time, too fast or too slow. This alarming data was revealed by experts gathered at the International Symposium co-organized by the International Menarini Foundation - greater efforts in patient education are therefore essential to ensure that these therapies, which are fundamental for the control of many respiratory diseases, are properly followed.

"There are half a million Czechs with respiratory problems. A survey conducted on patients on inhaler therapy revealed that 70% do not inhale correctly or make a mistake in using the device," explains Vladimir Koblizek, co-president of the meeting, Department of Pneumology, University Hospital - Hradec Kralove of Prague. "For example, before inhaling many people do not exhale the air or they exhale it in the instrument, others shake the device when there is no need to do so, many make mistakes in inserting drug dust, making dispensing useless. An adult should take about five seconds for inhalation, a child two-three seconds: many patients are too fast and don't breathe deeply enough."

The problem is often the lack of adequate training with their inhaler. There are instruments for which it's necessary to breathe slowly and at a constant speed; others that require instead a fast and deep inspiration. It's essential that every patient knows his device well and how to use it, without having more than one instrument. Data presented at the conference reveals that almost 90% of patients have up to four different ones. Hence, it would be appropriate to identify the provider best suited to every patient with the help of the doctor and use only that one. "Otherwise the risk is a loss of adherence to therapy. It's estimated that up to 76% of patients end up not using the inhalers enough," adds Giorgio Walter Canonica, head of the Personalized Asthma and Allergology Center of Humanitas of Rozzano (Mi). "Training with the doctor is therefore essential for correct and error-free treatment. Only one in four is followed properly, according to experts. It is precisely this aspect that could and should be improved."

"Adherence to treatment is directly correlated to the time dedicated to the patient and to the quality of education; a fundamental step that provides for the explanation of the disease, the reasons for the choice of a therapy rather than another and the methods of performing the treatment," says Francesco Blasi, professor of respiratory diseases at the University of Milan.

SOURCE Charles University, Prague