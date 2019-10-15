Charles Manning, Founder and CEO, Kochava, joins Forbes Technology Council

Forbes Technology Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs, and Technology Executives

SANDPOINT, Idaho, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Manning, Founder and CEO, Kochava, the leading mobile attribution platform and host of the largest mobile data marketplace, for being accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010496/Kochava_Inc_CEO_Charles_Manning.jpg

Manning was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Charles Manning into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Charles has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Charles will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Manning will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"It is an honor to join such an elite group of business leaders and technology innovators," said Charles Manning. "As an industry leader in the adtech space, our mission at Kochava is focused on a culture of customer-driven innovation and superior service to help top brands harness their data for growth. Being named to Forbes Technology Council underscores our achievements and excitement for doing just that."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About Kochava

Kochava Inc. is the leading mobile data attribution platform and host of the largest mobile data marketplace. The company provides secure, real-time data solutions to help customers establish identity, define and activate audiences, and measure and optimize all aspects of their marketing. Kochava provides enterprise brands with a consolidated Unified Audience Platform including data management and onboarding, cross-device configurable attribution, analytics, engagement, industry-leading fraud protection, and data enrichment. With a culture of customer-driven innovation, dedication to data security, and the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is trusted by top brands to harness their data for growth. Headquartered in Sandpoint, Idaho, the company has offices globally. For more information visit their website www.kochava.com. Follow Kochava on social media: Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Leslie Amadio, Director, Public Relations

lamadio@kochava.com

503.333.2219

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/458978/Kochava_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.kochava.com



SOURCE Kochava Inc.