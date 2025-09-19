Charity for Civil Servants joins as sponsor for Pearn Kandola's Psychological Safety Week

OXFORD, England, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Psychological Safety Week, the first global initiative dedicated to empowering workplaces to be safe, inclusive and honest, is taking place from 22–26 September 2025. Created and presented by business psychologists Pearn Kandola and also sponsored by the Financial Times, the initiative is designed to promote the understanding of psychological safety and its importance in ensuring employees can speak up, collaborate, innovate and thrive in the workplace.

Professor Binna Kandola OBE, Co-founder and Senior Partner, Pearn Kandola, commented:

"Charity for Civil Servants' mission to help current, former and retired civil servants overcome life's challenges and thrive aligns with our own mission of making the world fairer. We are delighted to have their support as sponsors for Psychological Safety Week, and we are proud to continue this partnership by facilitating a session for their Mental Health and Wellbeing Conference in October this year."

The Charity for Civil Servants pledges full support not just during this campaign but throughout civil servants' lives. Our belief is simple: no civil servant should face life's challenges alone. By aligning with Psychological Safety Week, we are helping ensure that the civil service is rooted in trust, kindness and resilience. This partnership brings our wellbeing ethos to a broader platform.

Jonathan Freeman, CEO of the Charity for Civil Servants, said:

"We are thrilled to be supporting Psychological Safety Week, a vital new initiative to build more resilient and effective workplaces. Pearn Kandola has an unrivalled track record in promoting inclusive and powerful leaders and organisations and I'm delighted we can support this important new initiative of theirs."

Flavia Gapper, Director of Help, Advice and Services said:

"We support people through life's challenges, and success depends on challenging ourselves and each other to remain relevant and reach a wide audience. We are very proud to work with Pearn Kandola. Psychological Safety Week is a great example of how they approach organisational improvement through practical tools. Psychological Safety Week sessions help us to define and shape the environment of trust and respect which enable innovation, genuine learning and success."

Immediately after Psychological Safety Week, the charity will host its free, virtual [Mental Health and Wellbeing Conference] from 6–10 October in partnership with Government People Group and Boundless. This event builds on the same principles—empowerment, mental resilience, practical support—making the Charity for Civil Servants not only a voice of wellbeing but a practical enabler of it.

Book your free place

About Charity for Civil Servants

We support current, former and retired civil servants when they face tough times.

We can't prevent the tricky, stressful, sad stuff from happening but can help when it does. We've been here for civil servants for generations, providing an umbrella of support when it's needed.

Learn more: https://www.cfcs.org.uk/

About Pearn Kandola

Pearn Kandola LLP is a business psychology consultancy that has been transforming leaders, teams, and organisations globally since 1984. For more than four decades, the firm has worked with global organisations to apply evidence-based insights to make workplaces fairer and more effective.

Learn more: www.pearnkandola.com