Charging the Future: Driving Electric Mobility with Innovative Solutions

RIMINI, Italy, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ELECQ, the cutting-edge provider of smart charging infrastructure, proudly debuts at Italy 2025 KEY – The Energy Transition Expo. Marking its first appearance in Europe following a successful North American launch, ELECQ is bringing its advanced charging technologies to the European market, featuring ELECQ Home, ELECQ Biz, DC Station 60, ELECQ Ready, and ELECQ Power Monitor.

Designed for Europe: Easy to Install and Cost-Effective

Elecq at The Key 2025

ELECQ's products are engineered for the European market with CE certification, streamlining installation and reducing maintenance costs. "Our revolutionary charging solutions simplify the process while ensuring robust performance and energy efficiency," explains Simon Wan, CEO of ELECQ. Designed to be easy to install and maintain, ELECQ chargers save both time and money. For example, the ELECQ Home charger features a modular snap-in design that enables installation in under ten minutes without professional assistance.

Practical Charging Solutions for Businesses and Fleets

For commercial applications, the ELECQ Biz charger offers robust connectivity and dynamic load management, ideal for networks of up to 500 chargers. Its intelligent design optimizes energy consumption and can reduce electricity costs by up to 30%, making it an attractive option for fleet operators and businesses.

Fast Charging Innovation with Flexible Power Distribution

In the fast charging domain, the DC Station 60 stands out with its breakthrough zero granularity power sharing - a revolutionary fast charger that maximizes flexibility and enables 100% efficient energy distribution across vehicles. This advanced charger is designed to support simultaneous charging modes and offers both standalone and cross-station power sharing capabilities, making it the perfect solution for a diverse range of applications.

Completing the product suite, ELECQ Ready and ELECQ Power Monitor add unmatched convenience and intelligence. ELECQ Ready simplifies charging infrastructure deployment by allowing pre-mounting of the backplate for future "plug-and-play" expansion, aligning with the latest Energy Performance of Buildings Directive. Meanwhile, the ELECQ Power Monitor tracks power consumption in real time, intelligently balancing household and charging loads to prevent overload and reduce costs.

Integrated Software for Smarter Charging

Beyond hardware solutions, ELECQ offers an ecosystem of software tools including the Elecq App, the Elecq Partner App, and Elecq Cloud, a cloud-based SaaS platform. These digital solutions provide users and service providers with real-time monitoring, remote diagnostics, and advanced energy management features. The combination of these products and applications not only supports vehicle-to-grid (V2G) functionality but also adapts charging modes to utilize renewable energy sources, further promoting sustainability.

Experience ELECQ at KEY 2025

ELECQ's debut at Italy 2025 KEY is a pivotal moment as it introduces these revolutionary smart charging solutions to the European market. The company's focus on sustainability, energy efficiency, and advanced digital connectivity is set to drive the evolution of electric mobility across the continent.

For more information and to experience these breakthrough products firsthand, please visit ELECQ at stand A2-111 at the Rimini Expo Centre, Italy, from March 5-7, 2025. To learn more about ELECQ's innovations, visit www.elecq.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2635556/20250306_173540_DeNoiseAI_low_light__1.jpg