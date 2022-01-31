ChargePoint Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Position as the Leading End-to-End Solution Provider for EV Charging Solutions in Europe

The EV Charging Solutions provide a comprehensive offering of hardware, software, and support services for efficient and scalable EV charging.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently Frost & Sullivan analyzed the European electric vehicle charging market, and based on its findings, recognizes ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) with the 2021 European Electric Vehicle Charging Market Leadership Award. The company has built an extensive EV charging network across North America and is now expanding in Europe. It focuses on developing software-led charging solutions which it provides to customers to provide charging wherever they may need it. It complements its offering with robust cloud and subscription-based software services. Customers join its charging network and can seamlessly scale their EV adoption anytime. With this distinct growth strategy, ChargePoint has rapidly expanded its reach and effectively secured its position as the leading end-to-end solution provider for EV charging, leading to its place as the first publicly traded charging company with a global footprint.

ChargePoint offers both alternating current (AC) and direct current (DC) charging hardware and software solutions that meet the different requirements of commercial, fleet, and residential customers. Its product portfolio spans various geographies, helping the company establish its global presence. ChargePoint has strategic coverage of charging points in residential areas, inner-city roads, highways, and public places, providing quality charging solutions wherever site hosts offer EV charging. The company has one of the highest number of charging points in operation in the market, approximating 163,000 public places to charge and 290,000 roaming ports. Its subscribers have access to over 353,000 charging ports, which are primarily AC charging points.

According to Prajyot Sathe, Research Manager, "ChargePoint is the first publicly-traded EV charging company to capture the largest share of the US market and become a global market leader. More than half of Fortune 500 companies have engaged its robust product portfolio, solutions for all use cases, and sophisticated software to manage their EV charging stations."

ChargePoint has established a strong network of EV charging stations in different power bands that cater to various use cases. It optimizes its offerings with cloud-based software and intelligent fleet management solutions, such as ChargePoint ECO. In 2021 it acquired Austrian-based has-to-be for its cloud-based enterprise charging platform and Amsterdam-based ViriCiti for electrification solutions for electric buses and commercial fleets, further strengthening its technological portfolio and presence in Europe. The acquisitions offer cutting-edge software technology to boost the efficiency of its EV charging network. The EV charging hardware and software solutions and support services enable the company to penetrate all verticals. The company has also secured partnerships with automakers, distributors, energy retailers, and charging solution providers, further strengthening its global presence beyond North America.

"ChargePoint's brand strength, product differentiation, customer ownership experience, and successful growth strategy cement its position as a market leader and will continue to strengthen its brand and presence in the EV charging space," explained Sathe. With its strong overall performance, ChargePoint earns the 2021 Frost & Sullivan Market Leadership Award.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased ROI it offers customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

