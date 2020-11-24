Chargebee and Pipe Partner to Supercharge SaaS Growth

Leading SaaS revenue management platform collaborates with the world's first recurring revenue exchange to enable growth with non-dilutive capital.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargebee, the industry leading subscription management platform, today announced a partnership with Pipe, the world's only exchange providing access to non-dilutive, debt-free capital to companies with recurring revenue. Together, the companies are collaborating to empower SaaS companies with the operational tools and capital they need to grow and scale more efficiently.

The fast-growing cloud services and SaaS market experienced a major uptick throughout 2020 and both Chargebee and Pipe support these businesses by providing both subscription infrastructure and access to capital for growth. Uniquely suited to partner, Chargebee provides the tools for SaaS companies to manage their revenue, while Pipe allows them to monetize those revenues.

"Our customers are focused on scaling their businesses, and not only do they need tools that help with operational efficiencies, but they need access to capital solutions to fund predictable spend and growth," said Krish Subramanian, co-founder, and CEO of Chargebee. "The work Pipe is doing to provide SaaS companies capital free of debt and dilution is changing the economics and trajectory of the cloud subscription services industry, and our customers are eager to take advantage of it."

Chargebee recently raised $55M in funding, for a total of $105M to date, to enhance its product and integration ecosystem and better serve customers. The strategic partnership allows Chargebee customers preferred access to Pipe's exchange and guarantees the best rates available as they trade their subscriptions for upfront capital. During onboarding, Pipe customers sync their Chargebee accounts in order to access real-time intel about which subscriptions, or contracts, are available to trade for instant capital on Pipe's exchange.

"This partnership solidifies our companies' shared goal of empowering the growing SaaS market by providing the best-in-class tools and services for recurring revenue companies," said Harry Hurst, Pipe co-founder and co-CEO. "Collaborating with Chargebee, the industry's leading revenue management tool, helps accelerate our mission to give even more companies access to non-dilutive capital."

About Chargebee

Chargebee automates revenue operations of high-growth, subscription-based business. Its SaaS platform helps SaaS, ecommerce and subscription-based businesses manage and grow their revenue by automating subscriptions, billing, invoicing, payments and revenue recognition processes and it provides key reports, metrics and insights into their subscription business. Founded in 2011, Chargebee is used by over 2,500 companies globally including businesses like Freshworks, Pret-a-manger and Study.com. For more information, visit www.chargebee.com or follow us on Twitter @chargebee.

About Pipe

Pipe is a new way for companies with recurring revenues to finance their growth with no debt or dilution. Using Pipe's platform, businesses of all sizes can get instant access to their annual revenue by trading their monthly or quarterly recurring revenue streams for upfront capital. It's the smarter way to finance growth. For more information, visit Pipe.com or follow @Pipe on Twitter.

