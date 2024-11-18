'Charge Around the Globe' Journeys to Prime Video

Lexie Alford's 'Charge Around the Globe' in new three-part documentary on Prime Video series.

COLOGNE, Germany, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year Lexie Alford, known to millions as @LexieLimitless, set out to prove just what is possible in an electric vehicle by aiming to become the first person to circumnavigate the globe in one. Her epic adventure in the electric Ford Explorer had the ambitious target of covering over 29,000 kilometres in 90 days. She ended up covering six continents, 27 countries and more than 30,000 kilometres over 200 days in her attempt at the record. Now, on 18th November, a new three-part documentary series detailing the highs and lows of her incredible journey is coming to Prime Video.

The documentary film crew followed Lexie from the start of her "Charge Around the Globe" in Nice, France and travelled as far and wide as the Atacama Desert in Chile and the mountain peaks of Bhutan. Throughout the trip her battles with slow or non-existent charging infrastructure, her bouts of illness as well as the interactions she had with some inspirational figures along the way were all documented.

One of the inspirations for the journey was Aloha Wanderwell who, aged just sixteen, became the first woman to circumnavigate the globe in a car between 1922 and 1927, in a Ford Model T. The documentary includes some of that historic footage as Lexie deals with similar issues and travels to similar parts of the world, often in awe at how challenging it must have been 100 years ago.

Lexie used pre-production versions of the Ford Explorer electric vehicle for her challenge ahead of its launch this summer. The "Charge Around the Globe" documentary series spans three episodes with running times of around 50 minutes each and will be available to Amazon Prime subscribers. It will also appear on YouTube on the Charge Around the Globe channel.

"I was the youngest person to travel to every country around the world, but this was one of the most challenging things I've done. Whilst I've proved that it is possible to travel around the globe on electric power alone, it certainly wasn't easy and it showed just how different the charging infrastructure is on different continents. I'm so happy to share the adventure on Prime Video, and hope that this helps us to understand how we need to improve to truly enable zero emission driving."

Lexie Alford, @LexieLimitless

Charge Around the Globe Episodes

EPISODE 1

Lexie Limitless' world record attempt targeting an electric drive of more than 29,000 kilometres starts in Nice, France. Follow the amazing highs and crushing lows in some of the world's most jaw-dropping locations, as she aims for the port of Mombasa, Kenya. Along the way meeting the trail blazing racing driver Lola Lovinfosse, Chef Tekuna and The Black Mambas. Will the electricity infrastructure hinder her world record?

EPISODE 2

Lexie Limitless' world record attempt takes her to Australia and Asia, where she meets amazing trailblazers - indigenous chef Norni, marine scientist Dr Vanessa, Buddhist nun Karma and Ann Osman, the first female Muslim MMA fighter. But it's not all fun and games; new continents mean new obstacles. Seriously behind schedule, Lexie has some kilometres to stack to get back on track…

EPISODE 3

Lexie, now on the home stretch, paces through the Americas and Europe, meeting even more incredible trailblazers—from sandboarders to cowgirls, from ex-triathletes to Finnish ice bathers. But, as always, it's not as simple as planned. Can she make it all the way back to Nice? Has she clocked 29,000km? Will she have done enough to set a new world record?

