Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Therapeutic Market Size Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 25.42% for the Study Period 2018-2030 | DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) Disease Market report offers detailed information on current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Charcot Marie Tooth Disease market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Charcot Marie Tooth Disease market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Some of the key takeaways from the Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Market report:

As per DelveInsight's estimate, the total Charcot Marie Tooth Disease prevalent population in the 7MM was 263,835 in 2020, which is further expected to increase throughout the study period, i.e., 2018-2030.

The Charcot Marie Tooth Disease epidemiological analysis depicted that males have a higher predisposition to CMT as compared to females because X-linked genetic disorders are conditions caused by a non-working gene on the X chromosome and manifest mostly in males. Females that have a non-working gene present on one of their X chromosomes are carriers for that disorder. Carrier females usually do not display symptoms because females have two X chromosomes and only one carries the non-working gene. Males have one X chromosome that is inherited from their mother and if a male inherits an X chromosome that contains a non-working gene, he will develop the disease.

The USA accounted for the majority of the CMT Disease prevalent cases in 2020, nearly accounting for 51% of the total 7MM.

The CMT Disease therapy market is stuffed by occupational therapies (opioid analgesics, antidepressants & non-opioid analgesics), physiotherapy, and ankle-foot orthoses (AFO), and shoe inserts with foot surgery available as the last option that is opted by approximately 30% of the total number of diagnosed CMT disease cases.

The major chunk of the Charcot Marie Tooth Disease market share appeared to be dominated by the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly USD 40 million.

Key pharmaceutical and biotech companies working to give momentum to the Charcot Marie Tooth Disease market space growth include Pharnext, MedDay Pharmaceuticals, among others.

The Charcot Marie Tooth Disease pipeline therapies expected to enter the market in the forecasted period (2021-2030) include MD1003, PXT3003 and others.

, and others. Charcot Marie Tooth Disease market size is anticipated to witness substantial growth owing to increased awareness, increasing prevalence, the launch of emerging therapies and heightened R&D.

Charcot Marie Tooth Disease: Disease Overview

Charcot Marie Tooth (CMT) Disease is a condition that affects peripheral nerves, which control muscles. It is a group of genetically heterogeneous disorders that affect the motor and/or peripheral sensory nerves leading to muscle weakness and atrophy along with sensory loss.

The condition is caused due to a genetic aberration in specific genes; it can be inherited in an autosomal dominant, autosomal recessive, or X-linked mode of inheritance and is also known as hereditary motor and sensory neuropathy (HMSN).

As per DelveInsight estimates, among the several subtypes of the condition, the most common type is CMT1 that can be further subcategorized into different subtypes that include CMT1A, CMT1B, CMT1D, etc., and among them, the most common one is CMT1A.

Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Epidemiological Segmentation

DelveInsight's Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Market Insights Report offers historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis during the study period 2018-30 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Prevalent Cases

Total Diagnosed Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Prevalent Cases

Gender-specific Diagnosed Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Cases

Type-specific Diagnosed Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Cases

Age-specific Diagnosed Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Cases

Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Therapeutic Market Outlook

The current Charcot Marie Tooth Disease therapy market majorly offers supportive and symptomatic treatments such as occupational therapies, physiotherapy, ankle-foot orthoses (AFO), and shoe inserts, with physiotherapy being the most common aid followed by foot care and occupational therapy. In cases, where no option manages to bring relief, foot surgery is opted, which is approximately 30% of the total diagnosed CMT prevalent cases. Pharmacotherapies generally address neuropathic pain with the help of tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs) or anticonvulsant medication.

However, there is no curative therapy approved in the CMT Disease therapy market. Furthermore, there is a lack of clarity of the clinical discourse and clinical relevance that delays the diagnosis.

Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Therapeutics Market: Futuristic View

DelveInsight estimates that several pharmaceutical and biotech companies such as Pharnext, MedDay Pharmaceuticals, among others are proactively fuelling the growth of the Charcot Marie Tooth Disease market size. Upcoming CMT Disease pipeline therapies have the potential to transform the disease treatment landscape.

Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Market Dynamics

The expansion of the CMT market share is expected to get hampered attributable to difficult diagnosis. Besides, the cost also plays an important role here as the high cost associated with the diagnosis dejects patients to undergo the same. There exists a huge unmet need in terms of effective, safe and curative therapies. Additionally, a better stratification of the patients during the clinical studies, such as layering based on the molecular effects of mutations, has posed a significant challenge during the management of the study coupled with the implementation of a combined treatment protocol.

However, a dearth of approved curative approaches, a weak pipeline and a less competitive market domain offers innumerable growth prospects to pharma and biotech companies to prosper in the CMT market. The past few decades witnessed great efforts and investments in the CMT Disease market that has opened doors to lots of discovery of novel therapeutic assets owing to better understanding.

Although there would be a few hiccups on the way in the form of strict pricing and reimbursement policies and lengthy diagnostic procedures that may slow down, the growth pace, DelveInsight estimates that an increasing trend of the Charcot Marie Tooth Disease prevalence is anticipated to give a much-needed boost to the CMT therapy market share.

In a nutshell, the Charcot Marie Tooth market is anticipated to transform positively in the forecasted period 2021-30.

Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Pipeline Therapies in Focus in the Report Analysis

PXT3003: Pharnext

MD1003: MedDay Pharmaceuticals

Scope of the Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Market Report

Coverage: 7MM (the US, EU5, and Japan)

Study Period: 2018-30

Key Companies: Pharnext, MedDay Pharmaceuticals, and others.

Key Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Pipeline Therapies: MD1003, PXT3003, and others.

Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Market Segmentation: By Geography, By Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Therapies

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Charcot Marie Tooth Disease emerging therapies

Tools used: SWOT analysis, Conjoint Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

Case Studies: KOL's Views and Analyst's Views

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Executive Summary of Charcot Marie Tooth Disease 3 Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Market Overview at a Glance 4 Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Charcot Marie Tooth Disease 5 Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Disease Background and Overview 6 Algorithm for Diagnosis of Charcot Marie Tooth Disease 7 Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Patient Journey 8 Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population 9 Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices 10 Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population 11 Country Wise Epidemiology of Charcot Marie Tooth Disease 10 CMT Disease Treatment 12 Access and Reimbursement Overview of Charcot Marie Tooth Disease 13 Key Endpoints in Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Clinical Trials 14 Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Emerging Therapies 15 Charcot Marie Tooth Disease: 7 Major Market Analysis 16 CMT Disease Market Unmet Needs 17 Case Reports 18 Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Market Drivers 19 Charcot Marie Tooth Disease Market Barriers 20 Attribute Analysis 21 KOL Reviews 21 Appendix 22 DelveInsight Capabilities 23 Disclaimer 24 About DelveInsight

