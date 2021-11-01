ChannelEngine hires Ruben Stappers as CFO

LEIDEN, Netherlands, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelEngine announced that Ruben Stappers joins its management team as CFO, effective 1 November 2021.

A rapidly scaling SaaS player in the e-commerce domain, ChannelEngine empowers Brands, Retailers & Wholesalers to connect to marketplaces and other sales channels worldwide. It offers the most complete marketplace management suite with seamless integration so businesses can expand their reach internationally, grow their customer base and sales, all while staying in control of their branding and optimizing profits. ChannelEngine clients include Bugaboo, Hunkemöller, Brabantia, Bosch, JDE, and Reckitt.

Ruben Stappers, ChannelEngine's new CFO, stated, "With the surge in e-commerce in light of the pandemic and the further complexification of this omnichannel world, ChannelEngine offers the best solution for brands, retailers and wholesalers to stay in control, and win in the marketplace. We are very well positioned to continue scaling and expanding to new markets. I'm looking forward to support Jorrit and the great team behind ChannelEngine on this journey and ensuring the company is well-financed in order to fuel this global expansion. It's a very exciting time to join ChannelEngine and be part of laying the foundation towards exponential growth".

Mr. Stappers has 20 years of progressive finance experience, 12 of these at Royal Philips' Lighting, Corporate, and Consumer Lifestyle divisions. In 2014 he was appointed as the global CFO at the Lifestyle Entertainment division, where he supported the carve-out, sale, and financial management of the business. As the CFO at ZALORA, he had a leading role in scaling the No.1 Fashion Marketplace of Southeast Asia from the startup phase to the IPO.

More recently, Mr. Stappers acted as the COO at Supernova, a founder-led beauty and lifestyle D2C business, and CFO at Etaily, an e-commerce enabler in Southeast Asia.

Jorrit Steinz, ChannelEngine's CEO, added, "e-commerce is becoming a driving force of all retail sales. More than 60% of e-commerce sales take place on marketplaces with large e-commerce players, search engines, social media platforms, and comparison sites all turning into marketplaces. Our vision is to connect global e-commerce where we empower every brand, retailer, and wholesaler to reach consumers worldwide as we see D2C commerce taking over the world. We are very pleased to welcome Ruben to ChannelEngine and help us in achieving our vision."

ChannelEngine enables global distributed e-commerce, managed through a powerful suite of tools and partner-ecosystem. We maximize sales and profit while reducing international sales' complexity and minimizing the effort and needed workforce for direct-to-consumer e-commerce. ChannelEngine bridges any gap between current ERP/PIM/WMS/e-commerce platforms and external sales channels.

We have built the leading e-commerce infrastructure that lets our clients use their store or back-end system to sell to everyone around the world. By creating a seamless integration between businesses and marketplaces, we can empower companies to automate and maximize their sales potential internationally.

We help brands to gain control by selling directly on multiple online marketplaces.

We help distributors to boost their revenues with better margins.

We help retailers by selling more products wherever customers are searching for them.

SOURCE ChannelEngine