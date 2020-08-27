ChannelAdvisor to Host Connect, October 7-8

Leading SaaS company to offer interactive virtual event, bringing together premier brands, retailers and solution providers

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced its Connect 2020 conference planned for this fall will transition to a global interactive virtual event on October 7-8. ChannelAdvisor Connect aims to provide brands and retailers access to dynamic speakers, informative breakout sessions, and exclusive networking opportunities. Moreover, customers, prospects and strategic partners who register can experience this two-day event free of charge.

Brands and retailers seeking support for their digital transformation during these extraordinary times can explore new strategies at Connect to help: accelerate their e-commerce growth, streamline their e-commerce operations, and reach new audiences across multiple global marketplaces, retail, shopping, search and social sites. This year's conference agenda will also showcase ChannelAdvisor's newest platform enhancements, best-in-class consulting services and premier network of strategic partners.

Through a combination of live and on-demand sessions, Connect is tailored for attendees who desire convenience and scheduling flexibility. Participants can engage in interactive sessions or simply access recorded presentations and downloadable materials. Similar to our past in-person 'Ask the Expert' sessions, participants can elect to meet virtually with ChannelAdvisor's experts to discover best practices and innovative new strategies.

"We're excited to bring together our customers, network of partners, and industry experts from around the world to Connect," said Mike Shapaker, Chief Marketing Officer at ChannelAdvisor. "ChannelAdvisor is committed to helping brands and retailers create meaningful connections and take action to help grow their businesses. Connect remains one of the most anticipated e-commerce events of the year, which is why we look forward to sharing resources and expert insights when brands and retailers need them most."

Registration is free and will remain open during the two-day event. Registrants are invited to join the virtual conference beginning on October 7. On-demand sessions and related materials will be available after the conference.

To learn more about Connect, visit connect.channeladvisor.com .

For more details about ChannelAdvisor, visit ChannelAdvisor's blog , follow ChannelAdvisor on Twitter @ChannelAdvisor , like ChannelAdvisor on Facebook and connect with ChannelAdvisor on LinkedIn .



About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimise the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimising their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimise fulfilment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Zalando, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information visit www.channeladvisor.co.uk

ChannelAdvisor Media Contact:

Laura Hare

Marketing and Communications Manager EMEA

pr-uk@channeladvisor.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/787743/channel_advisor_Logo.jpg

Related Links

www.channeladvisor.com



SOURCE ChannelAdvisor Corporation